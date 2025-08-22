STEM Education Is Here To Stay In Tertiary Institutions – Deputy Minister

Sibanda made the declaration while delivering his keynote address at Hillside Teachers’ College’s 67th graduation ceremony, held on Thursday at the institution’s campus in Bulawayo. He said:
“It is pleasing to note that 150 of these graduands are graduating in STEM disciplines. It is heartening to note that this college continues to contribute meaningfully to the Government’s vision of advancing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in our nation…
“I am reliably informed that the college facilitated the participation of some female students in the Women in STEM expo. This inspires and encourages female participation in STEM.”
The Deputy Minister capped a total of 325 graduands, including 227 females and 98 males.