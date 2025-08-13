18:43 by Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo Have your say: Tendai Ruben Mbofana is Confusing a Mirror For a Weapon

Every few years, whenever crime rates rise, someone will dust off a moral panic that blames the latest boogeyman for our social decay. In the 1980s, it was “Satanic” heavy metal. In the 1990s, it was kung fu movies. In the 2000s, it was video games. Now, apparently, my dear mentor Tendai wants us to believe that violent entertainment is breeding a violent Zimbabwe.