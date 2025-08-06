By Tatenda Hwari
Vision is the ability to see beyond the physical realm, a dream that originates from the heart. The world has been shaped by visionaries who dared to dream big. Michelangelo’s art and Thomas Edison’s inventions are testaments to the power of vision. To achieve greatness, one must have a clear vision and document it. Writing down your vision is the first step towards making it a reality.
The Importance of Writing Down Your Vision
Habakkuk 2:1-3 emphasizes the importance of writing down your vision and making it plain. This biblical principle highlights the need for clarity and specificity in pursuing your dreams. A well-documented vision serves as a roadmap, guiding you towards your goals.
Discovering Your Purpose
Your vision must originate from a higher power, and it’s essential to discover your purpose in life. Everyone has a unique purpose, and refusing to fulfill it can lead to unfulfilled potential. Don’t let external circumstances discourage you from pursuing your dreams. Instead, focus on developing a strong sense of purpose and vision.
The Characteristics of a Man of Vision
A person with vision is progressive, positive and focused on making the world a better place. They refuse to give up on their dreams, even when faced with challenges. Thomas Edison’s perseverance and Alexander Graham Bell’s innovative spirit are examples of the power of vision.
Conclusion
In conclusion, vision is the key to unlocking your full potential. Don’t let your dreams die with you; instead, refuse to load the graveyard with great dreams. Die empty, having fulfilled your purpose and made a positive impact on the world.