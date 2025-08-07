In a statement, VISET expressed deep disappointment over the move, describing it as damaging to livelihoods and lacking attention to the root causes of the country’s ongoing economic challenges.

The organisation, which advocates for the rights and welfare of informal traders, warned that the measures would deepen economic hardship and directly impact thousands of Zimbabweans who rely on vending for their survival.

“Rather than supporting citizens during a period of high unemployment and economic instability, the government is shutting off a vital source of income for many households,” the statement read.

VISET said the informal sector, which includes vendors selling second-hand clothing and those operating at night, plays a significant role in Zimbabwe’s economy.

“This sector provides employment and sustenance for many individuals and families. By enforcing this ban, the government is jeopardising the livelihoods of thousands who depend on these activities to support their families,” the group said.

It called on the government to focus instead on regulating and supporting the sector through better resource allocation, access to markets, and vendor training.

VISET also rejected official claims that night vending contributes to illegal activity, saying the argument fails to consider the socio-economic realities faced by ordinary citizens.

“Many vendors operate at night not by choice, but due to the lack of formal employment opportunities during the day,” the organisation said. “Criminalising this behaviour ignores the difficult circumstances under which people are trying to earn an honest living.”

The organisation urged the government to initiate dialogue with informal traders and other stakeholders, warning that heavy-handed measures would only worsen the situation.

“Prohibitive policies do not offer lasting solutions. What is needed is a collaborative, inclusive approach that acknowledges and supports the realities of informal trade,” VISET said.

The group said it remains committed to working with authorities to help develop practical and humane policies that both improve public order and protect the rights of vendors.

“We stand ready to assist in shaping policies that are fair, sustainable, and responsive to the needs of Zimbabwe’s informal economy,” it said.