12.8.2025 3:07
by Pindula News

ZETDC Apologises For Power Cuts Affecting Harare, Chitungwiza, And Eastern Towns

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has announced an unplanned power outage affecting parts of the eastern region as well as sections of Harare.
ZETDC Apologises For Power Cuts Affecting Harare, Chitungwiza, And Eastern Towns

 

In a statement issued on Monday evening, the utility said the blackout was caused by a technical fault, which has disrupted electricity supplies to Harare East, Harare South, Chitungwiza, Marondera, Rusape, Mutare City, and surrounding areas.

According to ZETDC, technical teams are currently working to determine the cause of the fault and restore power as quickly as possible.

While electricity has been restored to some locations, several areas remain without power.

The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” the company said, adding that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Post published in: Business

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *