BULAWAYO – The Ministry of Health and Child Care has announced plans to fast-track the launch of a long-awaited National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme, set to take effect in June 2026, in a move aimed at widening access to affordable healthcare for all Zimbabweans.
Health Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora made the announcement during the Zimbabwe Medical Association (ZiMA) annual Scientific Congress in Bulawayo last Friday, stressing that universal health coverage was now a national priority.
“We are determined to ensure every Zimbabwean can access quality health care without financial hardship. The NHI fund will guarantee free access to essential health services, from consultations to surgery, with contributions raised through targeted taxes,” Dr Mombeshora said.
Currently, only about 13 percent of Zimbabweans are covered by medical aid schemes, leaving the majority to pay out-of-pocket for healthcare. Dr Mombeshora said the NHI would help close that gap by pooling resources through existing taxes such as the sugar levy and airtime tax, which will be ring-fenced for health.
The minister said the draft Bill underpinning the scheme has already been revised twice and approved in principle by cabinet.
“We have completed consultations with the finance ministry on revenue streams. The next stage is parliament’s approval, after which operationalisation will begin,” he added.
The urgency of the reforms was echoed by health secretary Dr Aspect Maunganidze, who told the Health Sector Working Group meeting last week that local funding mechanisms had become critical following the withdrawal of United States government support for key programmes tackling HIV, TB and malaria.
“One of the pressing issues we must confront is sustainable health financing. The gap left by US funding is significant, and while partners continue to support us, we must strengthen our own systems. The NHI is one of the solutions, but treasury must also provide predictable and consistent financing,” Dr Maunganidze said.
He urged the government to align with the Abuja Declaration, which commits African states to allocate 15 percent of their national budgets to health.
“Health is not an expense; it is an investment. Every dollar we put into health today saves lives, boosts productivity and reduces future costs,” he said.
Despite financial constraints, Zimbabwe has made notable progress in some health indicators. The 2023–24 Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey shows maternal mortality dropping from 651 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2015 to 212 in 2024, while life expectancy has risen from 61 years to 64.4 years. Women now live an average of 68 years.
However, neonatal mortality remains a major concern, with rates climbing to 37 deaths per 1,000 live births — the highest on record.
“This is a call to action. We must strengthen perinatal and neonatal care and ensure a continuum of support for mothers and infants,” Dr Maunganidze warned.
The ministry said plans are also underway to modernise central hospitals, restock essential medicines, and rehabilitate health infrastructure to improve service delivery.
Zimbabwe has been considering the NHI for nearly 25 years, but Dr Mombeshora insisted that the current push marks a decisive step forward.
“We now have the principles, the draft Bill, and the political will. It’s time to make universal health coverage a reality,” he said.