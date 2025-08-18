HARARE – In an urgent response to a rapidly spreading Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak, the Zimbabwe government has imposed an immediate, nationwide ban on all livestock movement.
The drastic measure, announced Thursday, coincides with the dispatch of 300,000 free vaccines to high-risk zones as authorities race to contain the highly contagious virus threatening the nation’s vital cattle herd and ambitious agricultural goals.
The outbreak has been confirmed in the Gutu district, parts of Masvingo, and Chivhu, situated in the country’s southern and central regions. FMD poses a severe threat to cloven-hoofed animals, including cattle, goats, pigs, and sheep, causing fever and debilitating blisters on the mouth, feet, and teats.
Left unchecked, the disease inflicts major production losses and devastates farmer livelihoods.
“The vaccines will be strategically deployed to protect the country’s most valuable livestock,” declared Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister, Davis Marapira, in an interview with The Herald. “We have got more than 300,000 vaccines, which we are going to focus on the affected areas and we will ring-fence our important areas — the pedigree breeders and the dairy farmers — to make sure we protect our seed stock and keep dairy production strong.”
This swift action aims to prevent a crisis mirroring neighbouring South Africa, where FMD has ravaged livestock in KwaZulu-Natal and Free State provinces, crippling beef supply chains and endangering regional trade. The outbreak strikes at a critical juncture for Zimbabwe, which is pursuing a national strategy to expand its cattle herd to 11 million over the next decade to bolster food security and enhance beef and dairy production.
Dr. Pious Makaya, Chief Director of the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS), emphasized the measures are essential, not optional. “This is not just a precaution but a necessity,” Dr. Makaya stated. “We are enforcing these measures immediately to ensure that all cattle remain in their farms and wards so our teams can effectively carry out the FMD vaccination programme. Any laxity at this stage will compromise national livestock health, threaten farmer livelihoods, and disrupt the meat and dairy supply chain.”
The temporary movement ban is backed by stringent legal measures under the Animal Health Act [Chapter 19:01]. Transporting cloven-hoofed animals into or out of affected districts is now prohibited without written clearance from the Provincial Veterinary Director. This must be supported by a valid Veterinary Movement Permit issued only after inspection by an authorised veterinary official.
The ban means all livestock auctions, markets, and animal shows within quarantined areas are suspended indefinitely.
The government says vehicle disinfection stations have been established at strategic control zones.
Breaches will result in animals being impounded and offenders facing prosecution.
Dr. Makaya issued a strong appeal for compliance from all stakeholders, including farmers, livestock transporters, slaughterhouses, and the general public.
“This is a collective responsibility. Our veterinary teams are on the ground working closely with local authorities and farmer organisations to contain risks,” he said.
“We urge all stakeholders to cooperate with veterinary officers and law enforcement agencies.”
Authorities also urged the public to report any signs of the disease or suspicious activity: “Report any unusual livestock deaths, sudden illnesses, or suspicious animal movements to the nearest veterinary office immediately. Together, we can protect Zimbabwe’s livestock industry, but it starts with everyone playing their part in stopping this disease in its tracks,” Dr. Makaya added.