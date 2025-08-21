Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 16th August 2025

https://www.flickr.com/photos/
During the vigil meet, activists took time to reflect on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s statement to the Liberation Movements Summit recently held in South Africa. In a video, Mr Mnangagwa is heard calling to other liberation movements: ‘we must not allow ourselves to lose power’.
This statement said it all to vigil activists. It meant that ZANU PF would continue to cling to power, even against the people’s will. It meant that to oppose ZANU PF would be akin to looking for trouble, including death.
It meant that ruling liberation movements, many of which constitute SADC, would not be helpful to Zimbabwe, particularly when elections were clearly stolen and the electorate subdued through violence and intimidation.
Mnangagwa’s statement served to encourage ruling liberation movements within SADC to continue to retain power by hook or by crook, even if it meant eliminating perceived opponents. Such statements were so backward that they could only drag the region, and with it Africa, to the dark ages.
Activists felt vindicated and emboldened: vowing to continue with the fight for democracy and human rights regardless.
