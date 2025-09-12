HARARE – A Chinese man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted of illegally dealing in wildlife, in one of the stiffest penalties handed down in Zimbabwe’s ongoing crackdown on poaching and the illicit wildlife trade.
A Harare magistrates on Thursday convicted Cong Yanzhong, 57, on two counts of unlawfully dealing in wildlife products.
He was arrested in July after detectives recovered 7.7kg of rhino horn worth US$240,000 and 36kg of raw ivory valued at just over US$6,000 from his possession and residence.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority, detectives acting on a tip-off trailed Cong on July 16. They intercepted him carrying a black satchel and a brown bag, which were found to contain three shrink-wrapped rhino horns. He was unable to produce the necessary permits or licences.
A subsequent search of his Harare home uncovered the ivory pieces, deepening suspicions that Cong was part of a wider trafficking network.
The court imposed an effective 18-year custodial sentence.
“The sentencing sends a strong message that Zimbabwe has zero tolerance for wildlife crime,” the NPA said in a statement.
“We will continue to work tirelessly to protect our precious natural heritage and ensure that those who seek to profit from the destruction of our wildlife face the full force of the law.”
Zimbabwe, home to some of the world’s largest populations of elephants and black rhinos, has been battling sophisticated poaching syndicates that often operate across borders. Wildlife crime has been fuelled by demand for ivory and rhino horn in parts of Asia, where they are prized for ornaments and traditional medicine.
The NPA said Cong’s sentencing should deter others who may be tempted by the lucrative but illegal wildlife trade.