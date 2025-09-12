From Power to Purpose: Rethinking Leadership

By Tatenda Hwari
True leadership is rooted in purpose. Without it, leadership degenerates into corruption, abuse of office, and the plundering of national resources. History across Africa shows the damage caused when leaders lose sight of purpose: economies collapse, institutions weaken, and ordinary citizens suffer the consequences.
By contrast, leaders who understand their purpose do not oppress or exploit their followers. They serve, protect, and inspire. Purpose-driven leadership lays the foundation for unity, stability, and national progress. Africa is blessed with abundant resources and talent, yet it remains burdened by poverty and instability. The problem is not lack of resources but a leadership culture intoxicated by power.
Power in the hands of a leader without purpose is dangerous—like fire in the hands of a child. It burns rather than warms. Leaders blinded by power make reckless decisions that destroy lives, destabilize nations, and entrench generational poverty. For societies to flourish, leadership must move beyond the pursuit of power to embrace the responsibility of purpose.
Purpose-based leadership also provides the tools to address pressing challenges. Issues such as drug abuse, corruption, and extreme poverty cannot be solved by leaders obsessed with control. They require leaders who see themselves as stewards of their people and their nations. Botswana, for example, has achieved consistent growth and relative stability because many of its leaders emphasized stewardship, accountability, and purpose over unchecked power. This demonstrates that when leadership is anchored in purpose, prosperity follows.
Moreover, purpose-driven leadership fosters dialogue and trust. Leaders who understand why they lead are willing to listen, to include others, and to empower citizens to reach their potential. They do not see leadership as elevating themselves above others but as creating opportunities for the collective good. Even in business, companies guided by purpose often outperform those driven solely by profit because they earn loyalty, credibility, and long-term impact.
The lesson is clear: power without purpose destroys, but power aligned with purpose transforms. Africa does not lack talent or resources—it lacks leaders who are guided by purpose. If the continent is to move forward, it must cultivate leaders who rise above the intoxication of power and embrace leadership as service.
Leadership’s true calling is not domination but transformation. It is not about personal enrichment but national development. Only when leaders pursue purpose over power will Africa’s potential be unlocked and its people experience the prosperity they deserve.Post published in: Featured