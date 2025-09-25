By Tatenda Hwari
In Zimbabwe and across much of Africa, we have seen leadership become personalized. Leaders build systems around themselves instead of institutions. They seek to be worshipped rather than questioned. They chase power not to serve but to control. As a result, the people suffer while those at the top live in privilege and denial. When leadership becomes centered on individuals rather than the collective good, democracy dies and dictatorship thrives.
Zimbabwe’s political history is full of examples of this dangerous pattern. For decades, we have seen leaders clinging to power, manipulating electoral systems, abusing state institutions, and suppressing opposition. Even in opposition parties, where we expect fresh thinking and people-centered values, we sometimes see the same culture of hero worship and centralization. Leadership becomes about personalities, not principles. It becomes about the next position, not the next generation.
As we approach the 2028 elections, Zimbabwe stands at a crossroads. These elections must be a turning point. We must enter 2028 with a new understanding: leadership is not about you. It is not about titles, motorcades, and slogans. It is not about being the loudest voice in the room or the most followed on social media. Leadership is about the people — their lives, their dignity, and their freedom.
The youth of Zimbabwe must be especially alert. They must not be used as political foot soldiers to boost egos or defend broken systems. They must demand accountability, transparency, and servant leadership. Leadership must no longer be seen as a reward for loyalty, but as a responsibility to serve with integrity. The future belongs to the young — but only if they refuse to repeat the mistakes of the past.
We can draw inspiration from our neighbors in the region. In Malawi, the recent 2025 elections were a clear example of what people-powered democracy should look like. Outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera, despite facing criticism for underperformance during his term, gracefully congratulated the opposition on their victory. He acknowledged the will of the people and respected the democratic process. That is leadership. Not clinging to power. Not attacking institutions. But stepping aside when the people have spoken. We wish the people of Malawi well as they enter a new chapter in their democratic journey. Their decision represents hope — that power truly belongs to the people.
Elsewhere in the world, we’ve seen both good and bad examples of leadership. In New Zealand, former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stepped down voluntarily when she felt she could no longer give her best — a rare show of humility in modern politics. In Rwanda, while President Paul Kagame has delivered undeniable economic progress, concerns about civil liberties and freedom of expression remind us that leadership is not just about results, but about respect for people’s rights. Leadership must always be examined not only for its outcomes but also for its values.
In Zimbabwe, the idea that leaders are untouchable must be dismantled. Ministers, MPs, councillors, and presidents are employees of the people. They are not above criticism. They are not beyond accountability. We, the people, must be confident enough to question them, to challenge them, and to vote them out when they fail.
As we move toward 2028, there must be a shift in leadership culture — not just among those in power, but also among citizens. We must stop glorifying leaders and start glorifying values. We must stop defending individuals and start defending institutions. We must move from passive followers to active participants in our democracy.
Leadership is not about you, Mr. President. It is not about you, Honourable Minister. It is not about you, Party Leader. It is about the people of Zimbabwe. It is about restoring dignity, building trust, and delivering results. We want leadership that respects the people — that allows them to speak freely, to vote freely, and to live freely.
Let the 2028 elections be the beginning of a new era — an era where leadership is not a personal entitlement, but a national responsibility. Let us choose leaders who listen, who serve, and who uplift. Let us walk boldly into a future where leadership is truly about the people.
