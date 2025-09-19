HARARE – The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) says it will not be appealing against the controversial sentences handed to nine Chinese nationals convicted of drug use in Harare, but confirmed that deportation proceedings are underway.
The group, convicted last week of cocaine possession, was fined just US$150 each by magistrate Vakayi Chikwekwe — a ruling that triggered public outrage amid concerns the judiciary is failing to match the government’s tough rhetoric on drugs with deterrent penalties.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the NPA acknowledged the widespread criticism but said its focus was now on ensuring the immediate removal of the offenders from Zimbabwe.
“The NPAZ can confirm that the nine individuals are currently awaiting deportation. We remain committed to the diligent and fair prosecution of all criminal cases, regardless of nationality or status of all criminal cases, regardless of nationality or status,” the authority said.
The statement also revealed that prosecutors have been instructed to take a harder line in future drug cases to avoid a repeat of the controversy.
“Henceforth, all public prosecutors have been instructed to prefer the correct charges in all drug-related cases, and ensure that they aggressively pursue stiffer sentences in court, to secure penalties that truly reflect the seriousness of these offences,” it said.
The NPA described drug abuse as a “significant threat” to the country and urged the public to remain vigilant, saying Zimbabwe must not become a haven for narcotics.
The case stems from a September 1 police raid on a Newlands property, where officers recovered cocaine, crystal meth and other substances valued at more than US$1,000.
Nine of the accused admitted to using cocaine and were fined, while alleged ringleader Huang Zhen remains in custody awaiting trial.