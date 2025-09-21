South Africa Women Clinch ODI Series with 25-Run Victory Over Pakistan

Tazmin Brits’ unbeaten 171 and Laura Wolvaardt’s 100 powered South Africa to 292-3, setting a revised 313-run target after rain. Pakistan fought valiantly behind Sidra Amin’s 122 but fell short at 287 all out in 44.4 overs.
South Africa, sent in to bat, got off to a flying start with openers Brits and Wolvaardt. The duo posted a record-breaking 260-run partnership—the highest for South Africa in Women’s ODIs—reaching 100-0 by the 20th over. Brits smashed 171* off 141 balls, including 20 fours and four sixes, while Wolvaardt’s 129-ball 100 added elegance. Rain interrupted play in the 41st over at 238-0, shortening the match to 46 overs per side.
After the break, Wolvaardt fell to Diana Baig, who also dismissed Nadine de Klerk (0) on the next ball. Annerie Dercksen’s run-out for 3 didn’t faze Brits, who guided South Africa to 292-3. Baig led Pakistan’s bowling with 2-45.
Chasing a daunting 313 under DLS, Pakistan stumbled early, losing Muneeba Ali (1) in the third over to Marizanne Kapp, leaving them at 5-1. Omaima Sohail, back in the lineup, hit a lively 43 off 38 balls, partnering with Sidra Amin for a 57-run stand. But Sohail’s exit at 62-2 shifted momentum.
Sidra Amin and Natalia Parvaiz then stole the show, stitching a 146-run partnership. Sidra’s 122 off 110 balls—her sixth ODI century—featured 13 boundaries, while Natalia’s maiden ODI fifty (73 off 60) kept Pakistan alive, crossing 200 by the 33rd over. Fans on X hailed it as a “gutsy fightback.”
The tide turned in the 38th over when Sidra fell, sparking a collapse. Captain Fatima Sana (5), Natalia, and Diana Baig (0) departed quickly, leaving Pakistan at 269-5. With 29 needed off 14 balls, Sidra Nawaz (2) and Nashra Sundhu (0) couldn’t deliver, and Rameen Shamim’s 12 was the final stand as Pakistan folded for 287. South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk (3-45), Kapp (2-37), and Chloe Tryon (2-55) sealed the win.
- South Africa Women: 292-3 in 46 overs (Tazmin Brits 171*, Laura Wolvaardt 100; Diana Baig 2-45)
- Pakistan Women: 287 all out in 44.4 overs (Sidra Amin 122, Natalia Parvaiz 73, Omaima Sohail 43; Nadine de Klerk 3-45)
- Player of the Match: Tazmin Brits (South Africa)
- Result: South Africa won by 25 runs (DLS)
Waseem Qadri senior Journalist, TV show host and Editor THINK TANK JOURNAL based in Islamabad can be followed on X at @jaranwaliya