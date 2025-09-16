Tatenda Hwari: Africa Needs Leaders Who Serve, Not Rule

Many of the greatest leaders died young, yet their impact outlived them. Jesus Christ was crucified before the age of 40, but His servant leadership transformed the world. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at 39, yet his dream still inspires nations. Malcolm X died at 39, Steve Biko at 30, and Thomas Sankara at 37—yet their courage and sacrifice reshaped societies. Leadership is not measured by years lived but by service rendered and sacrifices made. Even today, figures like Charlie Kirk—whether one agrees with him or not—show that conviction and boldness remain at the heart of leadership.
Courage is the foundation of sacrifice. Without courage, leaders cling to comfort. With courage, they risk everything for a cause greater than themselves. This is the missing ingredient in much of Africa’s politics today. Too many politicians treat power as an entitlement, leadership as a business, and the people as a resource to be exploited. Corruption, arrogance, and greed have replaced sacrifice and service. That is why many of our nations remain trapped in poverty and mistrust.
Yet history also shows us better examples. Nelson Mandela sacrificed 27 years in prison but chose forgiveness and service instead of revenge. Thomas Sankara rejected luxury, cut his salary, and lived like the people he led. In Zimbabwe’s own liberation struggle, young leaders laid down their lives for freedom. Leadership was once understood as sacrifice. Today’s politicians must rediscover that spirit—serving with humility, prioritizing the people, and remembering that leadership is a trust, not a throne.
The same truth applies in business. Africa’s strongest companies are built on courage, service, and sacrifice. Econet Wireless is one clear example. Strive Masiyiwa fought a five-year legal battle in Zimbabwe, refusing to pay bribes. Today, Econet operates in more than 20 countries, employs over 10,000 people, and through the Higherlife Foundation has provided over 250,000 scholarships to vulnerable children, many of them Zimbabwean. That is leadership in action—service at scale.
Aliko Dangote shows the same spirit. His group employs 30,000 people directly and more than 100,000 indirectly. His $19 billion refinery in Nigeria is not only a business project—it will save Nigeria billions in fuel imports and create thousands of jobs. In South Africa, MTN has connected more than 290 million people across 19 nations, while Shoprite donates millions of meals annually to fight hunger. In Zimbabwe, Delta Corporation remains one of the country’s largest taxpayers and employers, investing in communities through education and water projects. CBZ Bank has supported thousands of small businesses through credit facilities, strengthening livelihoods in difficult times. These examples prove that service is not charity—it is leadership that creates lasting impact.
The baton now lies with the youth. Africa is the youngest continent in the world, with nearly 60% of its population under the age of 25. The future belongs to them, but only if they embrace courage and sacrifice. Change will not come through comfort, shortcuts, or self-interest. It will come through boldness—the courage to reject corruption, the courage to build businesses with integrity, and the courage to lead with humility. Youth must be willing to sacrifice personal ambitions for the good of their communities and nations.
I speak as a young person who deeply loves to see change. My passion for leadership and mental transformation runs deep because I believe Africa’s renewal depends on how we think, how we serve, and how we sacrifice. I cannot stay silent when I see leadership being reduced to power games. I believe in leadership that transforms minds, societies, and nations through courage, service, and sacrifice.
To politicians I say: your office is not a throne—it is a responsibility. Lead with humility, serve the people, and be willing to sacrifice personal comfort for national progress. To business leaders I say: profit without service is hollow. Build companies that uplift communities, empower youth, and invest in the future. And to my fellow youth I say: do not wait for tomorrow. Lead today—with courage, with sacrifice, and with service at the center of everything you do.
Leadership without courage is weakness. Leadership without sacrifice is selfishness. Leadership without service is tyranny. But leadership with all three can transform nations. The choice is before us: comfort or courage, greed or service, self or sacrifice. I choose service and sacrifice. I choose courage. And I pray that my generation will rise and choose the same—for the sake of Africa's future.