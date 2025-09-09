The Biggest Misconception of Leadership

By Tatenda Hwari
We’ve seen this clearly in the way Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s former Prime Minister, chose to step down at the height of her power. She admitted she no longer had “enough in the tank” to lead her country as it deserved. Most leaders cling desperately to power. She walked away—for the good of the people she served. That humility is leadership. Quiet influence. Strength without noise.
Closer to home, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf showed Africa the same spirit when she became the continent’s first elected female head of state. After Liberia’s brutal civil war, she could have consolidated power like so many before her. Instead, she focused on rebuilding institutions, restoring trust, and empowering women. That is service. That is sacrifice. That is leadership.
But then there’s the other side—the toxic kind. We know it too well. When leaders put ambition above the welfare of their people, everyone suffers. Zimbabwe offers a painful example. Robert Mugabe, once hailed as a liberator, held on to power for decades. The result? Economic collapse, political repression, and silenced voices. What began as leadership turned into domination. The damage still lingers. And this is not unique to politics—we see the same in boardrooms, where executives enrich themselves while employees sink deeper into poverty.
So, what does strong leadership look like in real life? It’s not about titles. It’s about influence. It’s the teacher who stays behind after class to mentor a struggling student. It’s the parent who sacrifices comfort so their child can go to school. It’s the activist who mobilizes neighbors to build a clinic. Leadership lives in humility, empathy, and sacrifice. It is measured not by the size of one’s office, but by the depth of one’s impact.
If we are serious about progress, we must change the culture around leadership. Leaders are not gods to be worshipped; they are servants of the people. Imagine a society where business leaders care more about their workers than their profits, where politicians are remembered not for empty slogans but for genuine sacrifice, where school heads are admired for empowering teachers instead of instilling fear. That is the culture of leadership we desperately need—one built on humility, empathy, and service.
And the truth is, the change does not start in parliaments or boardrooms. It starts with us. Each of us has the power to lead—in our families, in our schools, in our workplaces. Leadership is not confined to those with titles. It’s defined by actions. We can choose to lead from behind, to deliver results instead of promises, to be known by the scars of sacrifice rather than the labels we carry.
So I ask you: in your own corner of the world, however small, will you lead by dominating—or by serving? The future of leadership depends on the answer.