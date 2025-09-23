UK tourists outraged at corrupt cops

On Saturday September 20, they were about to board a taxi outside their hotel when a low loader drew up beside them and men in plain clothes, who said they were traffic enforcement officers but refused to show any identify, ordered the driver to get out and clamped his vehicle with the assistance of several uniformed ZRP officers.
“We have video of all the incident and would like to publish that,” said Anna Kopec. “We return to the UK shortly and plan to report the incident to the High Commissioner in London. We think we were targeted because we where white. They asked for money and a bystander said to me ‘just give them 10-20 dollars and it will be over’.”
The men accused the driver of parking in the wrong place and blocked traffic. But he was stopped in front of the hotel, and the hotel manager confirmed that the spot was hotel property, said Mrs Kopec.
The driver was then handed a US$212 fine for parking in the “wrong
The couple said this blatant disregard for the law was outrageous and vowed to take the matter further.