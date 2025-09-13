Why Dialogue, Not Division, Will Shape Zimbabwe’s Future

By Tatenda Hwari
Without it, our nation risks repeating the cycle of mistrust, division, and unfulfilled promises that has haunted our politics for decades. With it, we can rediscover unity, build trust, and chart a future that belongs to every Zimbabwean.
My passion has always been leadership and mental transformation, especially among the youth. Young people are the future of this country, yet they are also the most disillusioned. Many are losing faith in elections, seeing them as rituals rather than meaningful opportunities for change. If nothing changes, we risk raising a generation that believes participation is pointless. Dialogue is the antidote to this despair. It creates a platform for citizens and leaders to meet halfway, to rebuild confidence, and to imagine a Zimbabwe greater than our divisions.
At present, the opposition is in disarray. Whether they will regroup with a strong strategy remains uncertain. The ruling party, meanwhile, often claims legitimacy from its victories, while critics dismiss the same elections as flawed. This endless tug-of-war has left ordinary citizens caught in the middle, with little hope for solutions. True leadership requires putting aside political differences for the greater good. A nation cannot progress if its leaders are permanently at war.
We must learn from our own history. In 2009, after one of the most violent and disputed elections in Zimbabwe’s history, Morgan Tsvangirai and his advisors made the bold choice to enter the Government of National Unity (GNU). Some within his party criticized the decision, but the truth is undeniable: life improved. The economy stabilized, shelves were restocked, and citizens could once again breathe. That period showed us that dialogue is always better than silence, and peace is always better than conflict. Today, we can aspire to even better dialogue than that — one built on trust, respect, and the shared desire to leave Zimbabwe stronger than we found it.
Other nations have walked this road and emerged stronger. Rwanda, for example, rose from the ashes of genocide through intentional dialogue and reconciliation. Their leaders chose nation before party, people before politics. Today, Rwanda is a testimony to what dialogue, unity, and a shared vision can achieve. Zimbabwe can walk the same path if our leaders are willing to humble themselves and listen.
But where do we begin? Dialogue must not be left to politicians alone. It should be rooted in community and involve every citizen. I see two practical forums where this process can begin immediately:
1. National Dialogue Forums Led by the Church and Civil Society.
The church in Zimbabwe commands respect across political divides. If church leaders, together with civil society organizations, convened non-partisan dialogue forums, it would create a safe space for citizens, government, and opposition to talk honestly about the future. Such platforms would prioritize peace, reconciliation, and trust-building, helping us to move past cycles of blame.
2. Youth-Led National Conversations.
The youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are leaders of today. Universities, youth associations, and student bodies can host structured national conversations on leadership, governance, and unity. Young people must not only be heard but also empowered to propose solutions. A nation that sidelines its youth sidelines its own future. By including them now, we ensure the next generation will inherit a Zimbabwe worth fighting for.
These forums may sound small, but they can sow the seeds of transformation. From these platforms, momentum can grow until dialogue becomes a national culture rather than a last resort.
If our attitudes remain the same, then 2028 will look like every other election: one side claiming victory, the other crying foul, and the citizens caught in despair. But if we embrace dialogue, we can rebuild trust and confidence in our political process. No one must be left out — not the ruling party, not the opposition, not the citizens, and certainly not the youth. Zimbabwe belongs to all of us, and together we can make it great again.
As a Christian, I pray that our leaders will find each other before 2028. The Bible says in Romans 12:19, “Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath,” and in Hebrews 12:14, “Make every effort to live in peace with everyone and to be holy.” These verses remind us that peace is not optional — it is a calling. Zimbabwe’s destiny is too great to be lost to endless quarrels.
Dialogue is always peaceful. It restores dignity. It heals wounds. And it builds nations. Let us choose it now, before it is too late.