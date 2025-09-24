Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 20th September 2025

https://www.flickr.com/photos/
A special thanks to Jonathan Kariwo and Philip Maponga for opening and managing the Vigil today. Thanks also to the others who came: Blessing Harry, Chantelle Manyande, Ziwanai Mbanje and Melody Mkwenje. Photos: https://www.
The Following report appears on the Zimbo Live news channel:
‘Authorities have delivered a stark new warning to social media users accused of attempting to destabilise the nation. In a firm declaration made yesterday, police have signalled a major crackdown is underway, putting online “troublemakers” directly in their sights. The announcement promises a decisive shift in how online activity is monitored, with law enforcement vowing to take action.
‘“We Are Going All Out”. Speaking to the Daily News, Police National Spokesperson Paul Nyathi made the force’s position unequivocally clear. He confirmed that a full-scale effort is being launched to identify and prosecute those using online platforms to incite chaos. Nyathi stated that they were “going all out to bring to book all social media troublemakers” leaving no room for doubt about the seriousness of their intent.
‘A Stern Message to Online Agitators. This high-level notice serves as a direct message to individuals accused of using their keyboards to sow discord and anarchy. The statement underscores a commitment from authorities to hold users accountable for content that they believe threatens national stability. The message is simple: online actions have real-world consequences, and a period of reckoning is approaching for those deemed to be crossing the line.’
To the Vigil this sounds like a serious threat to free speech as the expression of divergent views will now bring serious consequences to those who do. This further crackdown poses a serious threat to democracy given that the ED regime has decimated the opposition and silenced civil society, including trade unions. The crackdown on social media represents the final nail in the coffin, as this was the only outlet available for the alternative of keeping the hopes for a better, corruption free, and progressive Zimbabwe alive. This will no doubt affect diaspora organisations such as the Zimbabwe Vigil and ROHR among others. But however that may hurt or disturb . . . ALUTA!
Events and Notices:
- Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 4th October from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
- The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
- Facebook pages:
- Vigil : https ://www.facebook.
com/zimbabwevigil
- ROHR: https://www.facebook.
com/Restoration-of-Human- Rights-ROHR-Zimbabwe- International-370825706588551/
- ZAF: https://www.facebook.com/
pages/Zimbabwe-Action-Forum- ZAF/490257051027515
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London meets regularly on Saturdays from 14.00 to 17.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe.