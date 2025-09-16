Zimbabwe’s Future Stolen Overnight: Mashonaland West Pushes 2030 Agenda

The resolution, confirmed by provincial Secretary for Administration Misheck Nyarubero, has triggered shockwaves across the country.
Critics warn that the move is nothing short of a constitutional coup, designed to tear apart the limits placed on presidential terms and cement Mnangagwa’s grip on power.
“This is not leadership — it’s theft of the people’s future,” one political analyst fumed. “By pushing this 2030 agenda, ZANU PF is saying the Constitution is meaningless, and the suffering of millions of Zimbabweans does not matter.”
For ordinary citizens, the development feels like a betrayal. While families struggle with hunger, hospitals collapse, and unemployment soars, the ruling elite is fixated on rewriting the law for Mnangagwa’s survival. “We voted for a president to serve the nation, not to cling onto power like a monarch,” a Harare resident said.
Observers have described the Mashonaland West endorsement as the first step in a wider campaign to bulldoze constitutional amendments through the ruling party’s structures before presenting them as national consensus. Human rights groups have already warned that the 2030 agenda is a direct violation of the will of the people, expressed in the Constitution that clearly limits presidential terms.
“This is a dangerous betrayal of the liberation struggle,” another critic said. “Our parents and grandparents fought for freedom and democracy, not for one man to rule indefinitely. This 2030 agenda is dictatorship dressed in party slogans.”
As the endorsement gains momentum, the nation now faces a constitutional and political crisis. The choice is stark: defend the integrity of the Constitution, or allow the 2030 agenda to drag Zimbabwe deeper into authoritarian rule.Post published in: Featured