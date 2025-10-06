BILL WATCH: PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 23/2025

There are two open parliamentary committee meetings scheduled for the coming week, as indicated below. Also, the Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care will be conducting verification visits to selected rural health centres, while the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion will be holding consultations on the forthcoming national budget at centres round the country. The Committees’ itineraries are shown below.
“Open”, in the context of committee meetings, means that members of the public are entitled to attend, but as observers only. Members of the public who wish to attend meetings in the New Parliament Building must produce their IDs to gain entry to the Building.
Monday 6th October at 2 p.m.
Portfolio Committee on Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training
Oral evidence from the Public Service Commission on progress towards filling vacant posts in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training
Venue: Committee Room 7, second floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 6th October at 2 p.m.
Thematic Committee on HIV/AIDS
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the National AIDS Council on young people’s access to HIV and sexual reproductive health services
Venue: Committee Room 4, first floor, New Parliament Building.
Verification Visits to Selected Rural Health Centres by
the Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care
|Date
|Place
|Venue
|Time
|6.10.2025
|Bubi
|Nyathi Clinic
|10 a.m.
|7.10.2025
|Insiza
|Avoca Clinic
|10 a.m.
|8.10.2025
|Masvingo North
|Gundura Clinic
|10 a.m.
|9.10.2025
|Buhera
|Mutiusinazita
|11 a.m.
|10.10.2025
|Goromonzi
|Melfort Clinic
|10 a.m.
|11.10.2025
|Mhondoro Ngezi
|St Michael’s Mission Hospital
|11 a.m.
Consultations on the 2026 National Budget by the Portfolio
Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion
Team A
|Date
|Place
|Venue
|Time
|6.10.2025
|Bindura
|Tatenda Hall
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|6.10.2025
|Shamva
|Shamva Sports Club
|2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|7.10.2025
|Mbire
|Mushumbi Shops
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|8.10.2025
|Mazoe
|Nzvimbo Business Centre
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|9.10.2025
|Mahusekwa
|Mahusekwa Council boardroom
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|9.10.2025
|Seke
|Golf course at Mahusekwa turn-off
|2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|10.10.2025
|Mudzi
|Kaitano Primary School
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Team B
|Date
|Place
|Venue
|Time
|6.10.2025
|Epworth
|Epworth Local Board Hall
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|6.10.2025
|Seke
|Unity L Community Hall
|2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|7.10.2025
|Murombedzi
|Gonzoguzha Hall
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|8.10.2025
|Sanyathi
|Patchway Community Hall
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|9.10.2025
|Chiwundura
|Muchakata Business Centre
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|10.10.2025
|Mberengwa
|Masase High School Hall
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Team C
|Date
|Place
|Venue
|Time
|6.10.2025
|Fairbridge
|Fairbridge Primary School
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|6.10.2025
|Bulawayo
|Selborne Hotel
|2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|7.10.2025
|Tsholotsho
|Tsholotsho Boardroom
|11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|8.10.2025
|Ntabazinduna
|Ntabazinduna Hall
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|9.10.2025
|Bulilima
|Ndiweni Centre
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|10.10.2025
|West Nicholson
|West Nicholson Factory
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|10.10.2025
|Esigodini
|Ncema Valley Club
|2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Team D
|Date
|Place
|Venue
|Time
|6.10.2025
|Buhera
|Murambinda BSPZ Hall
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|7.10.2025
|Nyanga
|Nyamhuka Hall
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|7.10.2025
|Mutasa
|Hauna Valley Lodge
|2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|8.10.2025
|Mutare
|Chiyadza/Marange High School
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|9.10.2025
|Zaka
|Zaka RDC Hall
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|10.10.2025
|Chiredzi
|Tshovani Hall
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|10.10.2025
|Ngundu
|Madzivire Primary School
|2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.Post published in: Featured