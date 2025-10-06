6.10.2025 3:22
BILL WATCH: PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 23/2025

Open Committee Meetings This Week

There are two open parliamentary committee meetings scheduled for the coming week, as indicated below.  Also, the Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care will be conducting verification visits to selected rural health centres, while the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion will be holding consultations on the forthcoming national budget at centres round the country.  The Committees’ itineraries are shown below.

“Open”, in the context of committee meetings, means that members of the public are entitled to attend, but as observers only.  Members of the public who wish to attend meetings in the New Parliament Building must produce their IDs to gain entry to the Building.

Monday 6th October at 2 p.m.

Portfolio Committee on Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training

Oral evidence from the Public Service Commission on progress towards filling vacant posts in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training

Venue:  Committee Room 7, second floor, New Parliament Building.

Monday 6th October at 2 p.m.

Thematic Committee on HIV/AIDS

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the National AIDS Council on young people’s access to HIV and sexual reproductive health services

Venue:  Committee Room 4, first floor, New Parliament Building.

Verification Visits to Selected Rural Health Centres by
the Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care

Date Place Venue Time
6.10.2025 Bubi Nyathi Clinic 10 a.m.
7.10.2025 Insiza Avoca Clinic 10 a.m.
8.10.2025 Masvingo North Gundura Clinic 10 a.m.
9.10.2025 Buhera Mutiusinazita 11 a.m.
10.10.2025 Goromonzi Melfort Clinic 10 a.m.
11.10.2025 Mhondoro Ngezi St Michael’s Mission Hospital 11 a.m.

Consultations on the 2026 National Budget by the Portfolio
Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion

Team A

Date Place Venue Time
6.10.2025 Bindura Tatenda Hall 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
6.10.2025 Shamva Shamva Sports Club 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
7.10.2025 Mbire Mushumbi Shops 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
8.10.2025 Mazoe Nzvimbo Business Centre 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
9.10.2025 Mahusekwa Mahusekwa Council boardroom 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
9.10.2025 Seke Golf course at Mahusekwa turn-off 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
10.10.2025 Mudzi Kaitano Primary School 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Team B

Date Place Venue Time
6.10.2025 Epworth Epworth Local Board Hall 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
6.10.2025 Seke Unity L Community Hall 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
7.10.2025 Murombedzi Gonzoguzha Hall 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
8.10.2025 Sanyathi Patchway Community Hall 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
9.10.2025 Chiwundura Muchakata Business Centre 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
10.10.2025 Mberengwa Masase High School Hall 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Team C

Date Place Venue Time
6.10.2025 Fairbridge Fairbridge Primary School 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
6.10.2025 Bulawayo Selborne Hotel 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
7.10.2025 Tsholotsho Tsholotsho Boardroom 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
8.10.2025 Ntabazinduna Ntabazinduna Hall 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
9.10.2025 Bulilima Ndiweni Centre 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
10.10.2025 West Nicholson West Nicholson Factory 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
10.10.2025 Esigodini Ncema Valley Club 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Team D

Date Place Venue Time
6.10.2025 Buhera Murambinda BSPZ Hall 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
7.10.2025 Nyanga Nyamhuka Hall 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
7.10.2025 Mutasa Hauna Valley Lodge 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
8.10.2025 Mutare Chiyadza/Marange High School 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
9.10.2025 Zaka Zaka RDC Hall 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
10.10.2025 Chiredzi Tshovani Hall 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
10.10.2025 Ngundu Madzivire Primary School 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

 

