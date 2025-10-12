Bulawayo mourns Nkulumane MP Desire “Moyoxide” Moyo

The City of Bulawayo has expressed deep sorrow following the death of Nkulumane Member of Parliament, Desire “Moyoxide” Moyo, who died early Friday morning when a vehicle carrying five lawmakers struck an elephant near Shangani.

The vehicle the legislators were travelling in

His colleagues, Honourables Madalaboy Ndebele, Senator Rittah Ndlovu, Sethulo Ndebele, and Libion Sibanda, sustained injuries and are receiving treatment in hospital.

Luveve MP Discent Bajila confirmed the tragedy, saying the lawmakers were returning to Bulawayo from Parliament in Harare when the accident occurred.

In a condolence message issued on Friday, the City of Bulawayo described Moyo as “an iconic leader, poet par excellence and creative who strove to champion the arts in the City of Bulawayo and beyond.”

“His Worship Senator David Coltart, the Mayor of the City of Bulawayo, Councillors, the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, Heads of Council Departments, staff and residents have learnt with sadness of the untimely passing on of Honourable Desire ‘Moyoxide’ Moyo,” said Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube.

Dube added that Moyo “positively impacted the City through his various roles as a leader, Member of Parliament for the Nkulumane Constituency and above all a poet who protested against injustices and challenged all for the development of the City and the country.”

The city also extended its “sincere condolences to the Moyo family, the Bulawayo community, and the country at large on the passing of Honourable Desire ‘Moyoxide’ Moyo,” and wished the injured legislators a speedy recovery.

Moyo, a former teacher and acclaimed performance poet, was known for blending art and activism to confront social injustices. Before entering Parliament, he was deeply involved in civic initiatives promoting youth empowerment and community dialogue in Bulawayo.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the City of Bulawayo said.