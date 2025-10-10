BULAWAYO- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on Thursday vowed that the government will introduce stringent regulations and oversight mechanisms to root out corruption, illicit trading and leakages in Zimbabwe’s mining sector — warning that such vices are “cancers that erode public trust” and deprive citizens of national wealth.
Speaking at the official opening of the 28th Edition of the Mining, Engineering and Transport (Mine Entra) Expo in Bulawayo, Chiwenga said the government would tighten compliance systems to ensure transparency across the mining value chain.
“Corruption, illicit trading and leakages are cancers that erode public trust, distort markets and deprive citizens of their rightful benefits,” Chiwenga said. “We are challenging all responsible authorities and agencies to put in place mechanisms that enhance transparency in licensing, monitoring and enforcement.”
He said regular audits, whistleblower protection, and community engagement would be central to a new governance framework aimed at cleaning up the sector.
He also commended recent investments, including the commissioning of the Palm River Energy Metallurgical Plant and Zimplats’ Smelter Expansion and Abatement Project, describing them as “milestones that anchor beneficiation and energy self-sufficiency.”
However, Chiwenga stressed that Zimbabwe’s ambitions went beyond such projects, calling for a “fully-integrated mining value chain” that supports manufacturing, energy production and exports.
He also urged greater collaboration between mining houses and research institutions to adopt geospatial mapping, artificial intelligence and automation for improved efficiency and traceability.
Under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), mining is identified as a key pillar of economic transformation. Chiwenga said Zimbabwe was aligning its operations with the Africa Mining Vision and the SADC Protocol on Mining by integrating climate resilience, renewable energy use and ecosystem restoration into its framework.
“The expansion of our mining industry must not come at the expense of our environment and communities,” he added.
Chiwenga said the government’s re-engagement policy remained open to “investors from all corners of the world who share our values of responsibility, transparency and shared prosperity.”
Declaring the expo officially open, Chiwenga called on all miners, investors and stakeholders to “go beyond extraction” and turn Zimbabwe’s mineral wealth into “sustainable prosperity.”