MASVINGO — Nine people, including two children, were killed and at least 25 others hospitalised on Tuesday after a bus failed to stop at a railway level crossing and was struck by a train in the Lowveld, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) and police confirmed.
The collision occurred on Mbizi Road in Triangle, Chiredzi district, at around 7AM when a Makuku Bus travelling from Chikombedzi to Masvingo drove onto the crossing in the path of an oncoming goods train.
The NRZ said the train had been travelling from Triangle to the NRZ Lundi siding.
The NRZ said the bus driver “failed to observe level crossing rules, which require drivers to stop and check for oncoming trains before proceeding.”
Among the nine dead were seven adults and two minors. Twenty-five passengers were taken to hospital, the parastatal said, where they were receiving treatment.
Police, in a separate statement, confirmed nine fatalities and said 26 people had been injured.
“More details will be availed soon as police officers are still attending to the accident,” national police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.
Emergency services including police, ambulances and the fire brigade were on-site managing an active rescue operation, the NRZ said.
The NRZ extended condolences to the families of the dead and wished the injured a speedy recovery. The parastatal also used the statement to appeal to road users: “We would also like to urge all motorists to strictly observe level crossing regulations to avoid loss of lives and injuries.”