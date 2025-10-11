EMA Sues Harare City Council Over Lake Chivero Sewage Pollution

EMA spokesperson Amkela Sidange said the agency has repeatedly penalised the council for failing to stop sewage leaks, issuing nine tickets and environmental protection orders since 2021, with the latest served on 3 October 2025. Said Sidange:
“Since 2021, a total of nine tickets and environmental protection orders have been issued to the Harare City Council for the continued discharge of raw sewage into Lake Chivero.
“Over and above all, the agency filed a High Court application that was received on the 3rd of June 2025.
“The Court application was for Harare City Council to rectify the deplorable water reticulation system.
“The latest order directed the local authority to urgently repair sewer bursts in Kambuzuma, Budiriro, Glen View and Rugare, and to replace damaged stream crossing pipes in Amalinda, near Chiremba (road).”
Gary Stafford, owner of Kuimba Shiri Bird Sanctuary, together with the Zimbabwe Wildlife Africa Trust, has filed a separate lawsuit seeking US$86,000 in damages from the council for losses linked to the contamination.
The application also seeks a court order preventing the municipality from discharging effluent or any harmful substances into Lake Chivero.