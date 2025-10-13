Forgiveness: The Healing We Need as a Nation and a Continent

By Tatenda Hwari
Many people today carry the weight of bitterness, resentment, and pain. It begins in our homes — between family members, friends, and even relatives who no longer speak to each other because of differences in political beliefs or affiliations. What once united us — blood, love, and kinship — has been replaced by division, suspicion, and anger.
Sadly, we see the same spirit spreading across our communities and our nation. Forgiveness is no longer practiced, yet it is the very key that can unlock healing for Zimbabwe and Africa at large.
The Wounds of the Past
Zimbabwe’s story, like that of many African nations, is written with both triumph and tragedy. We have faced seasons of pain and loss. Many still remember the violence of 2008, when political tension tore families and communities apart. Lives were lost, homes were destroyed, and hope was shattered. Some people still carry those invisible scars — not only from 2008 but from many moments in our history where violence and hatred divided us.
These wounds run deep. They manifest today in silent grudges, political hatred, and mistrust among neighbors and relatives. Yet, the Word of God calls us to a higher standard — one that brings healing where there is pain, and peace where there is division.
> “Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.”
— Ephesians 4:31–32 (NIV)
The Power of Forgiveness
Forgiveness does not mean forgetting what happened. It means choosing peace over bitterness. It means saying, “I will not let the past control my future.” When we forgive, we reclaim our inner freedom and open our hearts for God’s healing.
> “For if you forgive men when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you.”
— Matthew 6:14 (NIV)
Our nation cannot move forward if we remain chained to the pain of the past. Forgiveness is not weakness — it is wisdom. It is strength that rebuilds broken bridges and restores relationships. It allows us to dream again, to build again, and to hope again.
Even those who lost loved ones, property, or opportunities must find strength in God’s grace to forgive. Forgiveness brings freedom — not to those who hurt us, but to ourselves. The bitterness of yesterday must not poison the promise of tomorrow.
Forgiveness Brings Unity and Transformation
As a nation, there is so much to be done to heal our society. We must address the hidden toxicity and silent divisions that continue to divide people politically, socially, and even spiritually. Forgiveness is not just a personal act — it is a national responsibility.
When we forgive, we break the cycle of hatred and revenge. Forgiveness opens the door for dialogue, peace, and unity — the very things needed to rebuild our communities.
> “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God.”
— Matthew 5:9 (NIV)
Lessons from Other Nations
History teaches us that nations rise when their people choose forgiveness over revenge.
South Africa overcame decades of apartheid through the power of forgiveness. Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in prison, yet when he was released, he chose reconciliation over retaliation. He said, “As I walked out of the door toward the gate that would lead to my freedom, I knew that if I didn’t leave my bitterness and hatred behind, I’d still be in prison.”
Rwanda too found healing after the tragic genocide of 1994. Through truth and reconciliation programs, the nation rebuilt itself on forgiveness and unity. Today, Rwanda stands as one of Africa’s fastest-growing and most peaceful countries — a living testimony that forgiveness restores what hatred destroys.
Zimbabwe and Africa can learn from these examples. True transformation does not begin in parliaments or conferences — it begins in the human heart.
A Call to Action
Let us choose forgiveness. Let us rebuild families that have been divided by politics, churches torn apart by differences, and communities broken by past pain. Forgiveness is the seed of unity, and unity is the foundation of progress.
We must forgive each other — not because the past didn’t hurt, but because the future is worth fighting for.
I believe in a transformed Africa — an Africa where leaders lead with love, where citizens live with compassion, and where faith becomes the force that unites us beyond tribe, politics, or color.
> “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
— 2 Chronicles 7:14 (NIV)
Conclusion
Forgiveness is not just a message — it is a mission. It is a journey toward healing, unity, and transformation. The future of Zimbabwe — and Africa — depends on people who are willing to let go of the past and walk boldly toward peace.
Let us become the generation that chooses forgiveness over division, and healing over hate. Forgiveness is the foundation upon which true leadership and transformation are built.
May God help us forgive, heal, and rebuild.