HARARE – Four armed robbery suspects were shot dead in a fierce exchange of gunfire with police detectives near Norton on Friday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said on Sunday.
Two detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide section were seriously injured and are receiving treatment at a local hospital.
Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said two of the slain suspects were foreign nationals.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a serious shooting incident and exchange of fire by CID Homicide detectives and armed robbery suspects in Norton on 3 October 2025. Four suspects have died while two detectives sustained serious injuries,” Nyathi said.
He said detectives had been tracking a motorised syndicate that had crossed from South Africa to carry out robberies in Bulawayo, Harare and Kwekwe.
“As the detectives were following, the suspects fired at them, resulting in a serious exchange of fire near the Norton Tollgate along the Harare–Bulawayo Road,” Nyathi said.
Police recovered the suspects’ getaway car — a Toyota Axio — along with two pistols: a Girsan 9mm Parabellum loaded with two rounds, and another 9mm Parabellum with one round remaining. Also recovered were a pair of Relay grey and army-green shoes and a black-and-navy-blue jacket branded “Grey Wolf.”
Nyathi said one of the slain suspects had been captured on CCTV wearing the same shoes and jacket during a September 30 armed robbery at a Harare hospital, where robbers stole US$1,833 in cash and airtime recharge cards worth US$140.
The gang is linked to five armed robbery cases committed between June 25 and October 3, 2025, in Harare and Bulawayo, including a June 25 robbery in Njube, where US$8,000 and an iPhone were stolen.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against armed robbery cases in the country. All syndicates, whether locally or foreign-based, will be decisively dealt with in line with the country’s laws,” Nyathi said.
Police urged members of the public to report criminal activities to the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, via WhatsApp on 0712 800 197, or at any nearest police station.