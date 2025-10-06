Hwange villagers freed on bail after clash with Chinese company 

The accused, Likhwa Nyathi (26), Simangele Singa (40), Definite Munsaka (34), Chetai Mathe (35) and Lynette Zulu (34), appeared before Magistrate Matove. The State was represented by prosecutor J. Makanza, while the villagers were represented by lawyer Thulani Nkala of Dube and Nkala Legal Practitioners.

Nkala confirmed that the five are expected to return to court on 17 October 2025 for remand.

The villagers face charges of contravening Section 118(1)(a) of the Water Act (Chapter 20:24) and Section 41(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23), which relate to disorderly conduct. Zulu faces an additional charge under Section 77(1)(9) of the same Act.

According to the State, the incident occurred on 1 October 2025 at Kalope Dam, where the accused allegedly obstructed ZhongJin Heli Energy (Private) Limited, represented by Silvester Munkuli, from laying water pipes meant to draw water from the dam as authorised by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA).

“On the 1st day of October 2025 at around 700 hours, Silvester Munkuli together with his co-workers and supervisors were working on laying water pipes to draw water from Kalope Dam when the accused Nyathi and Singa proceeded to Kalope Dam and started telling the ZhongJin workers to stop laying water pipes or else they would stone them,” said Makanza.

“Police officers comprising of Assistant Inspector Mhini and Theresa Humanikwa proceeded to the scene where they apprehended Nyathi and Singa,” he added.

Makanza told the court that once the other villagers heard of the arrests, “Munsaka, Chetani and Zulu proceeded to Kalope Dam where they threatened to call other villagers so that they stone ZhongJin Heli.”

He said the complainant then informed the police, who revisited the scene and found that the workers had stopped laying the PVC water pipes connecting Kalope Dam to the company.

“The police officers ordered the workers to resume working and during the time, Nyathi, Singa and Zulu jumped into the trench and removed laid PVC pipes out of the trench and went on to block the excavator pathway along the mainline trench in order to stop excavation in the trench. The excavator operator subsequently stopped working as a result,” said Makanza.

In a second count, the State alleges that the accused engaged in riotous conduct by threatening to stone police officers at the scene, allegedly shouting in Shona, “tokutemayi nematombo,” which translates to “we will strike you with stones.”

“Thereby incited other villagers in obstructing ZhongJin Heli Energy (Private) Limited from connecting the water pipes. The accused persons were subsequently arrested. Accused persons acted unlawfully,” said Makanza.

On a third count, Zulu is accused of indecent exposure after she allegedly “removed her dress and exposed her breasts in full view of others at Kalope Dam.”