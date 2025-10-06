5.10.2025 11:57
by iol .co.za

Hyena interrupts boma dinner in Zimbabwe: the viral moment everyone’s talking about

A traveller shares a surprising moment when a hyena gatecrashed their dinner in Zimbabwe's Mana Pools National Park, sparking reactions from netizens and offering safety tips for such encounters.
A wild hyena at Mana Pools National Park in Zimbabwe.

Image: Unsplash

What happens when a hyena gatecrashes your boma dinner under the stars in the African bush?

A South African traveller, @godly2.0, recently shared a moment on social media when an inquisitive hyena interrupted their dinner.

The incident took place at Mana Pools in Zimbabwe, a remote safari destination renowned for its abundant wildlife and stunning natural landscapes, located along the Zambezi River, which forms part of the country’s border with Zambia.

In a video shared on TikTok, a group of tourists can be seen dining outdoors with tables arranged in the open air.

As they enjoy their meal, a hyena with sparkling eyes walks past one of the tables and locks eyes with a guest seated just a few centimetres away.

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *