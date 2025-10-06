Hyena interrupts boma dinner in Zimbabwe: the viral moment everyone’s talking about

A wild hyena at Mana Pools National Park in Zimbabwe.
Image: Unsplash
What happens when a hyena gatecrashes your boma dinner under the stars in the African bush?
A South African traveller, @godly2.0, recently shared a moment on social media when an inquisitive hyena interrupted their dinner.
The incident took place at Mana Pools in Zimbabwe, a remote safari destination renowned for its abundant wildlife and stunning natural landscapes, located along the Zambezi River, which forms part of the country’s border with Zambia.
In a video shared on TikTok, a group of tourists can be seen dining outdoors with tables arranged in the open air.
As they enjoy their meal, a hyena with sparkling eyes walks past one of the tables and locks eyes with a guest seated just a few centimetres away.