HARARE – Lawyers representing NetOne Cellular CEO Raphael Mushanawani, who is facing graft charges, have written to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) demanding his “urgent and unconditional release,” arguing that his arrest is unlawful and based on false allegations.
In a letter dated September 30, 2025, the law firm Rubaya & Chatambudza accused investigators of detaining Mushanawani without cause.
“Our client is at a loss as to why he finds himself languishing in police custody over an issue which exposes your officers’ lack of understanding of IT Systems,” the lawyers wrote.
Mushanawani was arrested on Monday on allegations that he irregularly engaged Lunartech Solutions to upgrade NetOne’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system from Sage 1000 to Sage L200 at a cost of US$257,600.
Investigators also allege he entered additional addendums worth up to US$1.2 million.
But his lawyers dismissed the claims as “brazen falsehoods,” insisting that no such payments were ever made.
“You are challenged to provide such evidence,” said Admire Rubaya adding that the only payments processed amounted to US$184,800 and US$88,002.57.
Rubaya also argued that the ERP upgrade was above board and approved by the NetOne board as part of the company’s 2025 Strategic Plan.
“It should have been clear to your officers that the SAP Enterprise Resource Planning System, which NetOne contracted Farevic Systems to supply, is totally different from the Sage 1000 or Sage L200,” the letter reads. “The upgrading of the Sage ERP to Sage L200 was imperative as it was a viable alternative wherein Sage South Africa would provide vendor maintenance and support.”
He further denied allegations of an unapproved US$79,467 consultancy contract with Diztech, saying: “For the record, there is no contract that was signed … neither has there been any payment of even a dime.”
Beyond the technical disputes, the lawyers suggested Mushanawani is the victim of a political and corporate power play.
“It is very clear that our client is just but a victim in a well-orchestrated ploy to extirpate him from the helm of NetOne,” the firm charged. “If anything, our client is being victimised for doing things right, for acting in the best interests of his principal.”
Rubaya urged ZACC not to “give in or yield to baseless and animated allegations,” warning that Mushanawani would pursue legal remedies if not released immediately.
Mushanawani is expected in court on Wednesday.