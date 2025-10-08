Local councils frustrated as devolution stalls

Senior Lecturer at the Zimbabwe Open University, Tobias Guzura, said the Constitution clearly provides for devolution, but the government has yet to fully implement it.

“Although the constitution mandated devolution, actual implementation has been slow and contested. Provincial councils were constitutionally recognised but have not been fully operationalised due to lack of enabling legislation,” said Guzura.

The issue was a key focus at the recent National Residents’ Summit in Bulawayo, hosted by the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA).

Guzura acknowledged some progress in 2019, when the government began disbursing five percent of national revenue to subnational units as part of fiscal devolution.

“In 2019, the government began implementing intergovernmental fiscal transfers, disbursing 5 percent of national revenue to subnational units, a milestone in fiscal devolution. The devolution and declaration policy of 2020 provided a policy framework, but critics argue it falls short of constitutional expectations since legal reforms to align Acts to Chapter 14 remain pending,” he said.

He added that fear of weakening central authority, political resistance, and lack of resources have hindered meaningful devolution, leaving local authorities with little power over critical decisions.

“In the legislative sphere, we have got a scenario where local authorities have a law-making authority, and their law-making power primarily comes from the Urban Councils Act, specifically section 198. They can pass by-laws, but the biggest problem is that even if they pass by-laws, whatever they decide on is subject to ministerial approval. They can propose by-laws, and the minister can shoot them down,” said Guzura.

Financial challenges also remain. Section 301(3) of the Constitution requires the central government to allocate at least five percent of national revenues to local authorities, but disbursements have often been delayed or restricted.

“Disbursements have been erratic. They have been delayed or they have come with labels already attached to them. You are given money which you are already told what to use it for. So in other words, you haven’t been given money. We have got local authorities who on paper are being given resources, but in reality the resources are tokenistic, they are delayed, or they come already spent,” said Guzura.

Residents said devolution could improve service delivery if implemented fully. Precious Shumba from Harare said:

“Local leaders understand community needs better, but they are often powerless because decisions are still made by the central government.”

Nomalanga Dube from Bulawayo added: “Communities know what they need most. If funds and power were truly given to local councils, we would see real change in our cities. Things like water, roads, and refuse collection would improve because decisions would be made closer to the people.”

Tendai Moyo from Gweru said devolution would also promote transparency and accountability.

“When power and money are controlled only in Harare, it becomes difficult to track how they are used. Devolution would make it easier for citizens to question local leaders directly and ensure that development funds are used properly,” said Moyo.