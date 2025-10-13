Mnangagwa regime reliance on discredited church leaders speaks volumes about its own credibility

Zimbabweans have long witnessed a troubling pattern: a leadership desperate to cloak itself in the sanctity of faith in order to deflect scrutiny, legitimize questionable governance, and manipulate public opinion.
The latest manifestation of this trend is the visit of televangelist Benny Hinn, whose presence in the country for a three-day ‘crusade’ raises more questions about the state of our political and spiritual landscape than it answers.
Hinn’s engagement with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, including a courtesy call at State House and public praise for both the president and his wife Auxillia Mnangagwa at The Miracle Gardens in Ashdown Park, underscores a disturbing dynamic—the reliance of a beleaguered leadership on compromised or controversial religious figures to bolster its image.
Benny Hinn’s visit is curious not simply because of the spectacle it creates, but because of what it reveals about the underlying desperation of the Zimbabwean presidency.
In a country where millions suffer under economic decline, corruption, and political suppression, Mnangagwa’s engagement with Hinn appears as a calculated effort to cloak his administration in spiritual legitimacy.
That Auxillia Mnangagwa was present at the gathering, and that Hinn described her as “a precious woman,” sends a symbolic message: a tacit endorsement of the ruling family, framed in the comforting, morally infallible language of religion.
For a population still largely devout, this is no small matter.
It is, however, deeply troubling.
Hinn himself is no stranger to controversy.
Over decades, his ministry has been repeatedly criticized for promoting the prosperity gospel, a doctrine that equates faith and financial contributions with divine reward.
Critics argue that this theology distorts the message of Jesus Christ, turning faith into a transactional exercise designed to enrich a few while exploiting the many.
His lavish lifestyle, including private jets and multimillion-dollar properties, has been widely documented, drawing scrutiny from investigative journalists and government inquiries alike.
In 2007, the United States Senate launched an investigation into his financial practices, and though Hinn cooperated, the shadow of suspicion over his stewardship of funds persists.
Hinn’s history of false prophecies further tarnishes his credibility.
On multiple occasions, he has publicly apologized for delivering messages he admits were not divinely inspired, including the infamous 1999 claim that the dead would rise and gather around television sets.
His healing crusades have also faced skepticism, with investigations revealing selective staging, where only those who appeared healed were showcased, leaving genuine suffering ignored.
These controversies are not mere footnotes—they are indicative of a minister whose platform has repeatedly been used to manipulate belief for personal and institutional gain.
The troubling intersection of Hinn’s notoriety with Mnangagwa’s political positioning is emblematic of a much deeper issue in Zimbabwe.
For decades, the country’s leadership—starting with Robert Mugabe and continuing under his successor—has sought validation from religious figures who are themselves discredited or morally compromised.
They understand that in a devout society, religious leaders wield immense influence; their words can sanctify governance, silence criticism, and even justify oppression.
By aligning with figures like Hinn, the Mnangagwa regime is attempting to present itself as divinely endorsed, implying that defiance of its authority is tantamount to defying God.
As a devout Christian myself, I always find such claims sickening and one of the greatest forms of blasphemy.
This is not only a dangerous misrepresentation of faith but also a deliberate manipulation of the Christian conscience.
True Christianity does not condone injustice, corruption, or the exploitation of the vulnerable.
The Bible is unequivocal in condemning injustice, corruption, and abuse of power, no matter the status of the perpetrator.
God repeatedly calls His people to uphold justice, defend the oppressed, and speak truth even to the most powerful.
As Micah 6:8 declares: “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
Likewise, Proverbs 31:8–9 commands: “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.”
God’s prophets exemplified this mandate by confronting rulers who violated His standards.
Nathan boldly rebuked King David after he committed adultery with Bathsheba and orchestrated the murder of her husband, Uriah.
In 2 Samuel 12:7–9, Nathan delivers God’s judgment: “You are the man! This is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says: ‘I anointed you king over Israel…Why did you despise the word of the Lord by doing what is evil in his eyes?’”
Nathan’s confrontation made it clear that even a king is accountable before God.
Elijah similarly confronted King Ahab and Queen Jezebel, denouncing their corruption and abuse of power.
When they orchestrated the unlawful seizure and murder of Naboth to claim his vineyard, God sent Elijah to pronounce judgment: “This is what the Lord says: ‘Have you not murdered a man and seized his property?’” (1 Kings 21:17–19).
Elijah did not offer flattery or political compromise; he declared God’s truth fearlessly, holding the rulers accountable for injustice and oppression.
Other prophets delivered similar warnings.
Amos condemned Israel’s leaders for exploiting the poor and perverting justice: “They hate the one who upholds justice in the courts…Hate evil, love good; maintain justice in the courts” (Amos 5:10–15).
Jeremiah called out King Jehoiakim for failing to defend the fatherless, widows, and poor (Jeremiah 22:13–17).
And Isaiah 1:17 instructs believers: “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow.”
These examples underscore a vital truth: true prophets of God do not prop up the powerful, nor do they bless oppression or corruption.
Their role is to expose injustice, defend the vulnerable, and confront leaders who deviate from God’s standards.
God’s Word is clear: silence in the face of oppression is unacceptable, and His people are called to act courageously in the pursuit of justice.
It is precisely this courage to confront injustice that distinguishes genuine men and women of God from opportunistic preachers who align themselves with political power for personal gain.
In the context of Zimbabwe today, the presence of Benny Hinn at a rally-like church event that lauds the ruling family is not a mark of divine favor—it is a warning signal about the moral and spiritual bankruptcy of those willing to participate in such theatrics.
Christians must recognize that their faith is being weaponized to create a veneer of legitimacy over leadership that is demonstrably corrupt, self-serving, and at odds with the biblical principles of justice and compassion.
The stakes are high.
When religious authority is co-opted to endorse flawed governance, it undermines the ability of the church to serve as a moral compass.
It confuses the faithful, who may be misled into equating political loyalty with spiritual obedience.
It silences the voice of conscience and discourages believers from speaking truth to power—a role that scripture clearly assigns to the followers of God.
The message of Christ was never intended to sanctify oppression or to bless leaders who act contrary to God’s commands; it was, and remains, a call to love the neighbor, uphold justice, and defend the vulnerable.
Zimbabweans must remain vigilant.
Christians cannot allow their reverence for God to be exploited as a tool for political manipulation.
Faith must not be a vehicle for blind allegiance to leaders whose actions violate ethical and biblical principles.
Genuine spiritual leadership entails courage, humility, and fidelity to God’s word—not flattery, endorsement of injustice, or opportunistic alignment with the powerful.
By remaining alert and discerning, believers can resist being drawn into these carefully staged spectacles and instead channel their faith into advocacy for accountability, compassion, and truth.
In the end, the reliance of the Mnangagwa regime on controversial figures like Benny Hinn speaks volumes—not about the spiritual integrity of the preacher, but about the credibility of the leadership itself.
When a government seeks legitimacy through those already tainted by scandal, it reveals its own weaknesses, insecurities, and desperation.
Zimbabweans, particularly Christians, must see through this charade.
True prophets, guided by God, confront injustice.
False prophets, seduced by influence and wealth, endorse it.
The choice to discern wisely is not merely spiritual—it is moral, civic, and urgent.
Faith must empower the voiceless, embolden the oppressed, and shine a light on corruption, not become a stage for political theater.
