BULAWAYO – Nkulumane MP Desire Moyo (CCC) died early Friday after he drove into an elephant near Shangani on the Harare-Bulawayo highway.
He was returning from parliament in Harare with four colleagues who survived the crash.
Moyo, a first-term MP, former teacher and acclaimed poet, was confirmed dead at the scene.
His colleagues Madalaboy Ndebele, Senator Rittah Ndlovu, Sethulo Ndebele and Libion Sibanda sustained injuries and were being treated at Gweru General Hospital.
Luveve MP Discent Bajila, who said he last saw Moyo in parliament at around 8PM on Thursday, said: “Honourable Moyo has been confirmed deceased and his family has been informed.”
Bajila was helping the injured lawmakers on Friday.
“I spoke to Honourable Ndebele, who was in the front passenger seat. His recollection is that they hit the elephant on its backside. After the impact, he remembers the elephant turning round and fighting the vehicle. This, he believes, is what did the most damage on the top right side of the vehicle and ultimately led to Honourable Moyo’s fatal injuries,” Bajila said.
Moyo was a popular poet and culturalist known by his stage name, Moyoxide.
He was elected MP for Nkulumane in the 2023 general elections, polling 9,880 votes. The second place finisher, Phineas Murechu of Zanu PF, had 2,402 votes.