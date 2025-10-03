HARARE – A 13-year-old schoolgirl was killed by three vicious dogs in Nyabira, Mashonaland West, this week, prompting police to launch an investigation and arrest the animals’ owner.
The victim, identified as Caroline Chari, was attacked on September 29 while walking home from school with four friends at St Mannocks Farm.
According to police, the group of children scattered when the dogs charged at them, but the animals caught up with Chari and fatally mauled her.
Police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of the dogs’ owner, 50-year-old Gift Jambaya.
Investigations revealed that the dogs were last vaccinated in 2024 and were not part of the Department of Veterinary Services’ 2025 rabies vaccination programme.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is disturbed by the increasing trend of vicious dogs being allowed to roam freely without leashes or proper supervision. It is the responsibility of dog owners to ensure public safety,” Nyathi said in a statement.
Authorities say joint operations with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, local authorities, and the Ministry of Health have been stepped up to impound stray dogs and enforce compliance with safety regulations.