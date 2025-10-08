Two South African suspected armed robbers shot, killed in Zimbabwe by police

- Two South Africans were among four suspected robbers killed by police in Zimbabwe on Friday.
- The shootout occurred in Norton, on the outskirts of Harare.
- Zimbabwe police said they were tracking the suspects, who had allegedly come from South Africa to rob targets in Bulawayo, Harare, and Kwekwe.
The incident occurred in Norton, on the outskirts of the capital, Harare, on Friday.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a serious shooting incident and exchange of fire by CID Homicide suspects in Norton on 3 October 2025,” Zimbabwe police said.
Four suspects have died, while two detectives sustained serious injuries and are currently admitted to a local hospital.
Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi told News24:
The police stated that they received information and tracked a criminal syndicate originating from South Africa that targeted areas in Bulawayo, Harare, and Kwekwe.
“As the detectives were following, the suspects fired at them, resulting in an exchange of fire at the Norton Tollgate along the Harare-Bulawayo road.”
They added a getaway car, and two 9mm firearms were recovered.
Currently, Zimbabwe is witnessing an increase in armed robbery cases.
Last week, the Zimbabwe Republic Police informed Parliament that it had recorded a 4% increase in armed robbery cases between January and August this year, compared to the same period last year.
“Our analysis of crime statistics for the period January to August 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, reveals a different picture. We have recorded an overall 8% decrease in total robbery cases.
“However, there is a concerning 4% increase in the most violent category, robberies committed using firearms,” the deputy police commissioner for administration, Leny Ncube, told the Defence, Security and Home Affairs Parliamentary Portfolio Committee.
Recently, the Zimbabwean police warned businesses, schools, and other institutions not to keep large sums of cash at home or in offices, but to deposit them in banks.