15.12.2025 20:15
by ENCA

Beitbridge border intensifies health measures after measles outbreak in Zimbabwe

The Border Management Authority has implemented precautionary measures to screen travellers for measles.

Beitbridge border post

MUSINA, Limpopo – Anyone crossing through the Beitbridge border post must endure a rigorous health check.

A measles outbreak in neighbouring Zimbabwe, with 30 cases recorded, has seen strict health protocols implemented to curb the spread of transmissible diseases.

Meanwhile, the Border Management Authority Commissioner, Mike Masiapato, is visiting the Beitbridge border post.

Several arrests were made over the Easter weekend at the border.

Many were cuffed for trying to cross illegally and smuggle goods in from Zimbabwe.

