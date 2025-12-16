Beitbridge border intensifies health measures after measles outbreak in Zimbabwe

MUSINA, Limpopo – Anyone crossing through the Beitbridge border post must endure a rigorous health check.
A measles outbreak in neighbouring Zimbabwe, with 30 cases recorded, has seen strict health protocols implemented to curb the spread of transmissible diseases.
Meanwhile, the Border Management Authority Commissioner, Mike Masiapato, is visiting the Beitbridge border post.
Several arrests were made over the Easter weekend at the border.
Many were cuffed for trying to cross illegally and smuggle goods in from Zimbabwe.