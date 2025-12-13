Bussed crowd turns Nkulumane by-election debate chaotic

The debate on Wednesday held at Nkulumane Hall and organised by the Centre for Innovation and Technology (CITE) in collaboration with the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), Election Resource Centre (ERC) and the Nkulumane Constituency Development Committee, drew a packed and highly charged audience that exposed raw tensions and divisive tactics.

Ndlovu, representing the CCC now led by Sengezo Tshabangu, struggled to deliver his points as a section of the crowd heckled, booed and hurled questions aimed at discrediting him.

Tensions escalated when one attendee loudly demanded to know where in Nkulumane he lived.

Visibly irritated, Madlela said some in the audience were transported to the hall specifically to disrupt him.

“Go and check on the voters’ roll where I stay,” he shot back.

“Let me ask you as well, of all these candidates here, no one sleeps in Nkulumane. I am telling you, you are being lied to but I came here knowing it would be like this. Some of you were bussed here, it’s ok, stay there in your lanes. Let me tell you the truth, let’s be truthful whether you agree or not, this is time for truth, we are not stopping, I will stand for the truth.”

The disruptions also intensified when Madlela was asked about his leadership and public office experience.

“Leadership does not mean you only lead in politics…,” he said but before he could complete his response, hecklers again shouted him down.

“… the moment I open my mouth they disrupt” as he requested protection from the master of ceremonies.

Madlela insisted he has a long record of leadership outside politics.

“Someone who leads an NGO is a leader. I lead in the arts sector. I have been a leader from the age of 16. Not knowing someone doesn’t mean they cannot lead,” said the CCC hopeful.

Madlela attempted to steer the conversation towards issues of historical injustice and marginalisation, saying many residents carry unhealed wounds.

“There are people today who carry pain in their heart. It is easy for us to be here making noise and forget, but there are old women here who do not know the graves of their children,” he said amid boos.

He urged Nkulumane residents to give him a mandate.

“Give us that power to carry your tears, carry your pain and deliver it to Parliament,” Madlela said.

However, each time he tried to emphasise his willingness to confront long-standing issues affecting Matabeleland, including unequal distribution of resources and poor road infrastructure, he was again met with loud booing.

“All of us here can agree that there is marginalisation in Matabeleland. Even on roads, I drove using the Zvishavane road going to Birchenough bridge, you don’t even see one pothole but when going to Tsholotsho you see craters and craters, including in Nkayi,” he said.

“Who can go and roar that in Parliament so it’s fixed? I am a courageous man willing to confront issues honestly. If you allow me to represent you in Parliament, I will run with your grievances.”

Appealing for unity, Madlela added that, “politics divides people, religion divides people, but our humanity does not. Knowing who we are unites us.”

Meanwhile, independent candidates were challenged on how they would remain accountable to residents without the backing of political party structures.

Independent candidate Mbuso Fuzwayo said accountability lies directly with the community, that is people would make sure he was transparent.

“We report to the electorate. We campaign to people, work with people. Work with associations, residents, ozibuthe, section leaders, churches. We need people, we don’t need political parties,” he said.

Fellow independent candidate, Rodney Jele, said leadership does not require a party card, but clarity of purpose.

“You don’t need a political party to lead, you need a clear vision and knowing what people want. You need to be resident here in Nkulumane; I know residents. I will hold feedback meetings with different communities,” he said.

Jele reminded residents that degeneration in the constituency affects everyone.

“Don’t blame leaders if Nkulumane deteriorates, it is Nkulumane that suffers, not the MP alone. It affects all of us,” said the candidate.