Organised by the Centre for Innovation and Technology (CITE) in collaboration with the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), Election Resource Centre (ERC) and the Nkulumane Constituency Development Committee, the Meet Your Candidates’ debate held Wednesday at Nkulumane Hall drew a packed crowd.

However, the environment was far from neutral, as attendees noted that Zanu PF had bussed in supporters who cheered loudly whenever their candidate spoke and loudly registered disapproval when rivals attempted to make their points, frequently drowning them out.

One of the questions that laid bare the candidates’ political depth including that of their supporters was deceptively simple – ‘Do you know and understand the role of a Member of Parliament?’

ZAPU candidate, Vivian Viyo Siziba, delivered one of the most pointed and constitutionally grounded responses as he underscored that an MP’s role is fundamentally different from that of a councillor.

“The role of an MP is supposed to hold the executive accountable, prevent the executive from doing misdeeds and hold the government departments to account, including the police,” he said. “For instance all the bad deeds that some police officers are doing on the roads should be taken to Parliament and ask the relevant ministry.”

Siziba explained that oversight and scrutiny are the core of parliamentary duty and then invoked a dramatic example that instantly ignited tensions in the hall.

“For example, this past Sunday we saw a helicopter campaigning for one candidate, flying into a public area. An MP has to ask the Ministry of Defence to explain on what grounds that helicopter was doing at a school grounds,” he said, prompting loud heckling and protests from Zanu PF supporters.

Their reaction, Siziba noted, was precisely why constitutional literacy was urgently needed.

“Their reaction is why the constitution must be taught so that people understand what freedom of speech is to allow people to express their views. We must make sure we follow the constitution,” he said.

Siziba continued, criticising the extension of Bulawayo’s town clerk as another example requiring oversight.

“When it comes to scrutiny or oversight it is finding out why there are no pills in the hospitals, why roads are not fixed. We must make sure the minister fixes that, not keep quiet about it. It is surprising that even MPs in Parliament suffer on the roads when travelling to their rural homes.”

Siziba pushed for constitutional education in schools as civics, warning that without this grounding, Zimbabwe risked producing legislators who are “dismissed as cartoons.”

Zanu PF candidate, Freedom Murechu, in contrast, took a more conventional, but noticeably less critical stance.

He defined representation as being “the mouth of the constituency,” saying an MP takes people’s views to Parliament, participates in law-making and provides oversight “on the government and even the local government, the city council.”

Murechu’s priorities centred on addressing drug abuse, supporting youth and women entrepreneurs, including pushing for smart metering in water billing by the local city council.

He pledged to advocate for more government funding to support 18 solarised boreholes in Nkulumane and to strengthen welfare support for the elderly.

His attempt to downplay the helicopter incident drew loud applause from his supporters.

“That helicopter that you were talking about,” he said, gesturing toward the ZAPU candidate, “was meant to bring me that money to support projects.”

Independent candidate, Rodney Jele, echoed the constitutional framing laid out by Siziba, citing Section 119 as the backbone of the MP’s mandate.

“Zimbabwe’s constitution Section 119 talks about roles of an MP, which is representation and law-making, monitoring the government performance, bringing accountability,” he said.

Jele’s priorities focused on basic infrastructure, water, roads and sewer and pushing for devolution to make sure provincial councils are operational.

“Young people need to have self-sustenance and have income generating projects. We must implement devolution and make sure provincial councils are implemented so that voices of Nkulumane can be heard, even that of the greater Bulawayo,” he saidd

Independent candidate Mbuso Fuzwayo was repeatedly shouted down by Zanu PF supporters, especially when he criticised attempts to extend political terms.

“The role of an MP is to protect the constitution,” he said.

“Right now Zanu PF is talking about extending the president’s term of office to 2030, but we have to follow what is in the constitution and stop their extension.”

As jeers intensified, his microphone was nearly drowned out, but Fuzwayo continued, arguing that MPs must lobby the executive to change its priorities and to focus on social services.

He cited one of the main priorities should be water infrastructure rather than “handing out cars.”

“Since independence, Bulawayo only has one dam yet it is a big city. The government is supposed to build dams,” he said.