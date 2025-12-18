HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday appointed new deputy ministers for the ministries of Women Affairs and Mines.
Zvishavane-Runde lawmaker Fred Moyo has been appointed deputy minister of mines, deputising newly appointed minister Polite Kambamura. Moyo is reprising a role he previously held between 2013 and 2017.
Kambamura was promoted to the mines portfolio last week following the abrupt dismissal of Winston Chitando by Mnangagwa.
Meanwhile, Zanu PF legislator for Mt Pleasant, Kiven Mutimbanyoka, has been appointed deputy minister of Women Affairs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
The appointments were announced by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya.