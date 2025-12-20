NAP founder and president Divine Mhambi-Hove said his party was not involved in the move and had no intention of aligning itself with the governing party, insisting it would continue to operate as an opposition force.

POLAD is a government-backed platform bringing together 17 political parties that contested the 2018 harmonised elections. It was established by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to promote dialogue between the government and opposition parties on national challenges.

In a statement, Mr Mhambi-Hove said NAP was guided by what he described as five “non-negotiable” pillars that defined its political identity and long-term goals.

He said one of the party’s core principles was the pursuit of colonial restitution, including economic redress for communal and rural communities affected by historical dispossession.

“Merging with the political establishment would undermine our mission and weaken efforts to address historical injustices,” he said.

Mr Mhambi-Hove also said the party believed effective political accountability required remaining outside the ruling party.

“Checks and balances are essential to a functional democracy, and these would be dismantled if opposition voices are absorbed into the establishment,” he said.

On constitutional issues, NAP reiterated its opposition to any proposal to extend the presidential term limit to 2030, a subject that has generated debate in Zimbabwean politics.

“We are committed to defending constitutional term limits, which are a cornerstone of democratic governance and political stability,” Mr Mhambi-Hove said.

He also criticised what he described as the “suspicious distribution” of luxury vehicles by ruling party-linked benefactors, arguing that such resources should instead be directed towards public services.

“These resources should be channelled into fixing dilapidated roads, equipping hospitals with medication and revitalising public services, rather than being wasted on political handouts,” he said.

Mhambi-Hove said NAP’s manifesto offered voters a “genuine alternative” to the current political order, adding that joining the ruling party would dilute its message and compromise its vision for national development.