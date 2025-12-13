Nkulumane resident confronts Zanu PF candidate over 2030 push

The debate, organised by the Centre for Innovation and Technology (CITE) in collaboration with the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), Election Resource Centre (ERC) and the Nkulumane Constituency Development Committee, saw some residents pressing candidates on constitutional accountability.

The participants were eager to question candidates contesting the December 20 by-election and tension peaked when an attendee directly challenged the Zanu PF candidate on how he would defend the constitution while his party advocated for extending the presidency to 2030 and potentially postponing the 2028 elections.

“Zanu PF is pushing for the 2030 agenda so that it continues in power yet the constitution says a term for Parliament and office bearers should be for five years but Zanu PF wants its rule to go on. You are oppressing us. I am a woman, a mother and want to be heard. Please respect and follow the constitution,” she said, lifting her copy of the constitution.

“We don’t want the 2030 agenda, we want elections in 2028. This is my bible. It is my constitution. I am actually shaking with anger and feeling hurt. I am a human right defender; let me defend the constitution.”

In response, Murechu framed the controversial push as an internal party resolution subject to democratic parliamentary processes.

“Parties come up with resolutions, even the opposition has its own resolutions and these are put to test,” Murechu stated.

“If the party agrees with the resolutions, they will go to Parliament. The parliament has opposition MPs, if that issue is not liked there it will hit a bump.”

He elaborated on a vision of majority rule, dismissing the notion that the resolution was predetermined to succeed.

“If MPs do not agree they will vote and zero sum winner takes all. That is democracy. It is a Zanu PF resolution, it will go to the government who takes it to Parliament and MPs will vote. If they do not agree, they will vote. The majority vote then sees the light of the day,” Murechu said.

Murechu acknowledged internal dissent within Zanu PF itself, using a simplistic analogy to explain his view of democratic decision-making.

“Even within our party, some don’t agree, that is democracy but what is agreed by many sees the light of the day. MPs will sit and vote even with projects and programmes but the majority decides. When the majority want a borehole and others want a chicken fowl, those who want a borehole win,” he said.

He also pointed to existing legal challenges as evidence of a functioning system, alluding to a constitutional court petition submitted by independent candidate Mbuso Fuzwayo to stop the term extension.

“There are legal processes, some are already up,” he noted.

The exchange highlighted the central political conflict in Zimbabwe as the ruling party is trying to find ways to amend constitutional term limits.

His remarks, however, drew murmurs from the crowd, with several attendees questioning whether a Zanu PF-controlled Parliament would genuinely reject a resolution pushed by the party leadership.

Participants at the debate could be heard saying that Murechu’s defence rested entirely on the procedural aspect of the proposed change, as he argued that a parliamentary vote legitimises the outcome while sidestepping the substantive critique of undermining the foundational five-year term limit enshrined in Zimbabwe’s national constitution.