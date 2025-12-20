Sister Ignar a Chess Administrator Par excellence passes on!

*Harare Schools Chess Association former chess Administrator Sister Ignar Powell passed on. She produced some chess powerhouses in this country. Players like International Master Robert Gwaze, Rodwell Makoto, and Farai Mandizha as well as Elisha Chimbamu and Lewis Kahoba are some of the products of this chess project. She has left an indelible mark in the chess circles which she produced to Heather with Eric Maunze the former Patron in charge at Prince Edward School. Below is a Condolence message from the Zimbabwe Chess Federation President in full.
Condolence Message*
ZCF is deeply saddened to learn from Sr. Kudzai of the passing of *Sister Igna Powell*. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched with her dedication and service.
Further details regarding the funeral arrangements will be shared once received.
May her soul rest in eternal peace.
On behalf of ZCF
Mapingire Todd