Dr Tungwarara made the remarks on Wednesday while addressing party supporters and residents at a campaign rally in Nkulumane, held as part of the final push for Zanu-PF candidate Freedom Murechu ahead of the 20 December by-election.

He said the opposition had dominated urban constituencies for more than two decades but had failed to address persistent challenges in Bulawayo and other cities.

“The opposition has had its opportunity for the past 20 years, winning seats in most urban areas, but they have failed to do anything meaningful for the people,” Dr Tungwarara told the rally.

He urged Nkulumane voters to give the ruling party a chance, saying Zanu-PF had historically focused its development efforts on rural areas.

“Now we are saying to you, the people of Nkulumane, take this opportunity to try Zanu-PF. Just try and see what we can do for you,” he said.

“For a long time, the ruling party has concentrated on rural areas and consistently provided for the people there. Give us a chance in urban areas and see what we can deliver.”

Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha accused the opposition of failing to address basic service delivery problems such as sewer reticulation and refuse collection.

He said Zanu-PF would be able to resolve these challenges if voters gave the party a mandate in the by-election.

Machacha also described Murechu as obedient, trustworthy and hardworking, saying he would bring positive change to the constituency if elected.

In a separate interview with the Centre for Innovation and Technology (CITE), a Nkulumane resident said Murechu had taken the initiative to assist elderly community members.

“He has done some great work in our community. Some elderly people had gone for a long time without electricity, and he helped them,” the resident said.

Elderly residents from neighbouring Emakhandeni also praised Mr Murechu for supporting the elderly and vulnerable, saying his work within the party demonstrated his ability to represent the constituency in Parliament.