Zimbabwe Bars Foreigners from Certain Businesses, Reserve Sectors for Locals

Under Statutory Instrument 215 of 2025, foreigners are barred from operating in sectors such as artisanal mining, bakeries, advertising agencies, salons, employment agencies, and the local arts and crafts industry.
In certain sectors, including retail, wholesale, trucking, grain milling, and shipping, foreign participation is permitted only for large investors.
For instance, in retail and wholesale, a foreign investor must commit at least US$20 million and employ 200 people.
In the haulage industry, the minimum investment is US$10 million with 100 employees.
In grain milling, a foreign investor must employ at least 50 people and invest US$25 million.
In shipping and forwarding, the threshold is US$1 million and 20 employees.
The transport, estate agency, and clearing and customs sectors remain exclusively for Zimbabweans, except for international brands.
Existing foreign-run businesses in the reserved sectors have three years to sell 75% of their shares to Zimbabwean citizens, divesting 25% each year.
Foreign control in other parts of the economy, including large-scale mining, banking, and other industries, will not be affected.
Sectors exclusively reserved for Zimbabweans include barber shops, hairdressing and beauty salons, employment agencies, valet services, bakeries, tobacco grading and packaging, advertising agencies, local arts and crafts marketing and distribution, artisanal mining, borehole drilling, and pharmaceutical retail.