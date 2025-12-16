Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa backs warriors with money ahead of AFCON 2025
Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa has thrown his support behind the national team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, providing a significant financial boost as preparations intensify for the tournament in Morocco.
Speaking on the matter, Nqobile Magwizi, president of the Zimbabwe Football Association, revealed that President Mnangagwa has allocated $400,000 from his office funds to support the senior national team’s participation in the competition. The move reflects strong backing at the highest level.
Zimbabwe have been drawn in group B, where they will face tough competition against Egypt, South Africa, and Angola. The tournament will take place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.
The Warriors will open their campaign with a challenging fixture against Egypt on December 22, before taking on Angola on December 26. Zimbabwe will then conclude their group stage matches with a clash against regional rivals South Africa on December 29.
