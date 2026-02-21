Bulawayo teenager arrested after toddler abducted from city mall

The toddler, Asanda Charisma Ndlovu, was taken from her mother’s shop at Meikles Market on Thursday morning after the suspect allegedly posed as a customer.

Police say the teenager later led officers to a city flat where the child was found safe.

Asanda’s mother, Nesisa Mpofu, said the incident happened at about 10 am while she was attending to a woman who had been inquiring about prices.

“She asked about several items and stayed for a while,” Mpofu said. “My daughter was playing next to me. When I turned to pack away the goods I had been showing her, I did not realise my child was no longer there.”

A neighbouring trader told her she had seen a woman carrying the toddler, assuming they knew each other.

CCTV footage reviewed by market management showed a person descending the stairs with the child. Although some initially believed the figure appeared male, Mpofu said she recognised the clothing as that worn by the same woman she had been serving.

“I recognised the black fluffy slides, black jeans with reflector detail and a brown jersey,” she said.

In a statement to police, the juvenile suspect said she had intended to show the child to a man she described as her boyfriend, who she also said had previously been involved with her sister.

“I took the baby and went downstairs,” she said. “My intention was to show him the child and then return her.”

The teenager said she later considered returning the child but claimed the man suggested they do so the following day. The child was eventually recovered on Thursday.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the arrest and praised members of the public for providing information that led to the child’s recovery.

“As the police, we work with the information that you give us,” she said. “We urge vendors and members of the public to remain vigilant and ensure children are always supervised.”

Inspector Msebele also said the teenager had previously been reported missing from her home in Rangemore and was known to roam the city centre.

Asanda’s father, Ayibongwe Ndlovu, described the incident as “extremely stressful”.

“At first I thought it was a prank,” he said. “When I realised it was true, it was very difficult. We are grateful to the police and to everyone who helped.”

The mother of the 14-year-old suspect said her daughter had been missing from home before the incident.

“I had reported her disappearance to the police,” she said. “I am sorry to the family and to the community for what has happened.”