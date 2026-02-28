Can Jonathan Moyo worm his way back to sideline “ED2030” proponents and reset the succession race?

The political landscape of Zimbabwe has long been a theater of the absurd where the script is rewritten by those with the most flexible consciences and the sharpest survival instincts.
At the center of this perpetual drama stands Professor Jonathan Moyo, a man whose career serves as a masterclass in the art of the political pivot.
To many, his trajectory is a bewildering series of betrayals and alliances, but to the keen observer, it is a consistent pursuit of influence regardless of the ideological cost.
The current whispers and emerging realities surrounding the “ED2030 Agenda” suggest that we are witnessing the most audacious act of his career yet.
The possibility of Moyo worming his way back into the inner sanctum of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is not merely a far-fetched theory but a logical progression for a man who views politics as a game of high-stakes chess where pawns and kings are interchangeable.
We must remember that the history between Mnangagwa and Moyo did not begin with the vitriol of the G40 era or the dramatic escape through the Ruya River into Mozambique and eventually Kenya during the 2017 military intervention.
Their DNA was spliced together much earlier in the infamous Tsholotsho Declaration of 2004.
Back then, Moyo was the strategic engine behind a plan to elevate Mnangagwa to the vice presidency, a move that ultimately cost Moyo his place in the party at the time when Robert Mugabe favored Joice Mujuru for the post instead.
This historical footnote is crucial because it proves that despite the subsequent years of public hatred, there exists a foundation of mutual opportunistic utility.
In the world of ZANU PF, blood is rarely thicker than power, and the “permanent interests” of both men may once again be aligning in a way that should terrify the current crop of loyalists.
The “ED2030 Agenda” and the associated Constitutional Amendment (No 3) Bill represent a seismic shift in the nation’s governance structure.
This legislative maneuver, designed to elongate the electoral cycle from five to seven years and replace direct presidential elections with a parliamentary selection process, effectively pushes the next polls to 2030 and requires an intellectual architect of significant caliber.
While the ruling party is filled with enforcers and praise-singers, it lacks the sophisticated strategic depth required to navigate the legal and international minefields such an amendment creates.
This is where Moyo becomes indispensable.
If the rumors are true and Moyo has indeed been roped in as the “brains” behind this agenda, it signifies a marriage of convenience that disregards the past decade of animosity.
For Mnangagwa, Moyo is a tool—a sharp, albeit dangerous, instrument that can cut through political obstacles.
For Moyo, this is the ultimate “get out of jail free” card and a path back to the cockpit of the state.
However, the real victims in this emerging alliance are not the opposition forces but the “ED2030” loyalists who have stood by Mnangagwa through the years.
These individuals, whose push for the “ED2030 Agenda” is bankrolled by the so-called “Zvigananda”—tenderpreneurs who have amassed frightening wealth through the abuse of public office, minerals smuggling, and other illicit financial flows—see themselves as the natural successors, having paid their dues in loyalty.
They have funded the party and the presidency with the expectation that they were next in the queue for the ultimate prize.
They see themselves as the natural successors.
Yet, they are now faced with the return of a man who possesses a level of strategic brilliance they cannot hope to match.
The “Zvigananda” operate on the logic of the wallet, believing that money can buy a seat at the high table of succession.
They have successfully positioned themselves within the ZANU PF Central Committee, imagining that their financial “investments” in the “ED2030 Agenda” have secured their futures.
But they have underestimated the mercurial nature of the man they serve and the intellectual ruthlessness of the man who is returning.
Jonathan Moyo does not play the game of wealth alone; he plays the game of narrative and structural control.
If he is the one drafting the amendments and the one whispering the strategy into the President’s ear, he becomes the gatekeeper.
Those who have been shouting “ED2030” the loudest may find that they were merely clearing the path for an interloper they once considered a spent force.
The irony is thick and suffocating.
The very people who spent years labeling Moyo a “fugitive” and a “traitor” may soon find themselves taking orders from him.
Moyo’s potential return signals a shift from the politics of “eating” to the politics of “survival and legacy.”
If Mnangagwa is serious about staying until 2030 and beyond, he needs more than just thugs and businessmen; he needs a grandmaster of political engineering.
Moyo, with his years of experience in both dismantling and building state narratives, is the only one who fits that description.
He is a man who can rationalize the irrational and justify the unjustifiable with an academic veneer that the “Zvigananda” simply do not possess.
The ambition of Jonathan Moyo this time around is likely far grander than a simple cash payout or a pardon.
A man of his ego and intellect does not settle for crumbs from the table.
If he succeeds in facilitating the extension of the presidency, he establishes himself as the most powerful civilian strategist in the country.
He would have successfully navigated from being a pariah in exile to being the indispensable ally of the man who sought his arrest.
In such a scenario, the succession race is completely reset.
The loyalists who thought they were “standing in line” will find that the line has been moved and the door has been locked.
Moyo has a history of outmaneuvering his peers, and his return would likely result in the systematic sidelining of the current inner circle.
We must also consider the psychological aspect of this “flip-flop.”
Moyo’s previous vitriol against Mnangagwa from his self-imposed exile in Kenya was personal, sharp, and relentless.
To return now requires a level of sociopolitical flexibility that would break a normal person.
But Moyo is not a normal actor in the political space.
He is a creature of the system who understands that in Zimbabwe, power is the only true currency.
If he can provide Mnangagwa with the legal and political framework to stay in power, the “hatred” of 2017 becomes a forgotten chapter in a long book of mutual exploitation.
History shows that Jonathan Moyo does not stay in the wilderness for long; he is a master of making himself indispensable to the very systems that once discarded him, as seen in his remarkable post-Tsholotsho comeback when he successfully reinvented himself from a pariah into the party’s chief strategist.
The “Zvigananda” and the “ED2030” foot soldiers are currently the useful idiots in a much larger game.
They are providing the noise and the funding, while Moyo provides the logic.
Ultimately, the tragedy of Zimbabwean politics is the recycling of characters who have already proven their willingness to sacrifice the national interest for personal relevance.
If Moyo is indeed back in the fold, it is a testament to the hollowness of the current political establishment.
It proves that the “New Dispensation” is merely a remix of the old, using the same architects to build different versions of the same prison.
The loyalists who think they are securing their future by pushing for the elongation of the current term to 2030 may be in for a rude awakening.
They are fueling a machine that Moyo may eventually drive, leaving them behind in the dust of the very road they helped pave.
The “grandmaster opportunist” is perhaps closer to the cockpit than anyone cares to admit.
His involvement in the “ED2030 Agenda” is a warning shot to all who believe that loyalty in ZANU PF is a bankable asset.
In this theater, the most valuable player is not the one who has been there the longest, but the one who can change their mask the fastest.
As the constitutional amendments move through the gazetting process, the shadows of the past are lengthening over the present.
The “Zvigananda” may have the money, and the loyalists may have the history, but Jonathan Moyo has the map.
And in the dark corridors of power, the man with the map always decides who gets to stay in the room.
