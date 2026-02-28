Church leaders condemn amendment bill as threat to constitutional integrity

In a pastoral statement issued on Friday, the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD) said the proposed amendments raise serious moral and constitutional concerns, particularly given their far-reaching impact and the absence of a referendum.

The church leaders expressed concern over provisions that would extend presidential and parliamentary terms without a fresh electoral mandate, remove direct presidential elections, and restructure the Senate in a way they say could entrench incumbent dominance. They also warned that the changes would weaken the independence of electoral and oversight institutions.

Further concerns were raised about increased executive influence over the judiciary and prosecution services, the dilution of key independent commissions, and the politicisation of traditional leadership.

“Taken together, these amendments narrow the people’s voice in governance and concentrate power in ways incompatible with the Constitution’s spirit,” the statement said.

ZHOCD argued that limiting citizen participation heightens the risk of instability and undermines constitutional democracy.

The church leaders reminded legislators that their oath of office binds them to uphold both the Constitution and the will of the people.

“Parliament is a sacred trust, intended to serve the collective good rather than as a mechanism for the extension of power,” they said, urging Members of Parliament to choose principle over expedience and to decline to endorse the amendments.

The religious body also appealed directly to President Emmerson Mnangagwa not to support constitutional changes that would undermine term limits or bypass the will of the electorate.

“To proceed with amendments that would effectively bypass these term limits would deeply wound the nation’s trust,” the statement said.

Addressing citizens, the church leaders called for prayer, peaceful engagement and respectful dialogue with elected representatives. They encouraged Zimbabweans to write to and meet their MPs, using lawful civic platforms to express concerns grounded in justice and love.

ZHOCD said it would continue engaging the President and other stakeholders in a spirit of national healing, civic education and non-partisan advocacy, pledging sustained support for constitutional democracy and development anchored in the rule of law and citizen participation.