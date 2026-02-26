Flooding across Southeast Africa

SUMMARY OF CRISIS AND KEY FINDINGS
Since mid-December 2025, heavy rainfall and cyclones across Southern Africa have affected an estimated 1.5 million people, with over 300 deaths and more than 170 000 people displaced, primarily in Mozambique, Madagascar, South Africa and Zambia.
In Madagascar, Tropical Cyclone Fytia made landfall on 31 January, followed by Tropical Cyclone Gezani near Toamasina on 10 February, bringing torrential rains, destructive winds and widespread flooding. Cumulatively, more than 681 000 people have been affected, with at least 59 people reported dead.
The latest climate projections indicate that normal to above normal rainfall is expected in most parts of region except coastal areas of Angola, Namibia, South Africa, northern eastern parts of Mozambique and half of Eastern & coastal areas of Tanzania for much of the period from February to June 2026.
Access and funding in affected areas remain the most critical constraints, as flooding and infrastructure damage have rendered large areas inaccessible. Humanitarian needs are also rising amidst overstretched services and limited response capacity.