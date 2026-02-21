The campaign, which runs from February 16 to 21, 2026, will focus on seven rural provinces: Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, Midlands, Manicaland, Matabeleland South and Masvingo.

In a statement on their official X account, the MoHCC said the programme is a critical public health initiative aimed at protecting children who are most vulnerable to the water-borne disease.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care has embarked on the National Mass Drug Administration (MDA) for Schistosomiasis (SCH) or bilharzia, a critical public health initiative targeting children aged 5 to 14 years with the goal of eliminating SCH as a public health concern in Zimbabwe,” the statement read.

The Ministry confirmed that 1 477 966 targeted children will receive free treatment using Praziquantel, the recommended medication for schistosomiasis.

“The free treatment will be administered at your nearest health facility, primary and secondary school or static health point,” the MoHCC said.

Schistosomiasis is caused by parasitic worms transmitted through contact with contaminated freshwater.

It remains prevalent in many rural communities where access to safe water and sanitation is limited, putting school-going children at heightened risk.

The Ministry said the campaign will be implemented through both school-based and community outreach platforms to ensure maximum coverage in the targeted provinces.

The programme is being rolled out with support from key partners. Higherlife Foundation has provided financial and technical assistance, while the World Health Organization donated the required medication for the MDA.

The Ministry described the intervention as a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s broader disease control strategy.

“This extensive school and community-based intervention marks a significant milestone toward eliminating schistosomiasis and improving the health and wellbeing of children in the targeted regions,” the statement read.