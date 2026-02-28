Mpilo Hospital seeks new Chief Medical Officer

The vacancy arises following the retirement of Dr Narcisius Dzvanga, who concluded a long and distinguished career in public service on 25 December 2025.

His departure marked the end of an era for the institution, where he served in various leadership capacities over many years.

According to HSC Vacancy Circular No. 6 of 2026, the Chief Medical Officer position is graded FL (1) and reports directly to the Permanent Secretary of the Health ministry.

The successful candidate will be responsible for providing leadership and strategic vision to the organisation by making sure there is compliance with set standards and regulatory requirements.

Applicants for the post must possess a Degree in Medicine and Surgery, a Master of Medicine Degree or Fellowship in a clinical area, a valid Specialist Practicing Certificate with the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ), with seven years’ experience and at least two years’ working experience at Director level.

The critical competencies required include leadership, team coordination, strategic planning, organisational skills, review of management plans, communication skills, stakeholder engagement, interpersonal skills, and analytical abilities.

Prospective candidates will be subjected to mandatory psychometric tests.

Among those expected to throw their hat in the ring is the current acting Chief Medical Officer, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya, who has been at the helm since Dr Dzvanga’s retirement at the end of 2025.

Prof Ngwenya, who also serves as the hospital’s Clinical Director, assumed the acting role, and has since introduced practical reforms to uplift professionalism and accountability at the hospital.

Sources within the hospital describe a renewed sense of purpose under his stewardship, with improvements in clinical governance.

However, concerns have been raised that the recruitment drive is designed to bring in junior candidates, with the minimum requirement set at just two years’ experience at director level. There are claims that Prof Ngwenya may once again be overlooked, with an external candidate appointed instead.

This would not be the first time Prof Ngwenya has been passed over for the top post.

In 2022, Dr Dzvanga was appointed CMO after serving as acting CMO at United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH), despite Prof Ngwenya having been the institution’s clinical director.

Prior to that, Prof Ngwenya had been elevated to acting CMO two years earlier, following the removal of the then-CMO, Leonard Mabhandi.

Meanwhile, the Health Service Commission also released 13 internal vacancy circulars covering positions across the ministry.

Other notable posts up for grabs include:

Chief Director, Public Health at Ministry Head Office – Requires an MBChB degree, Master’s in Public Health, and at least two years’ experience as Director or equivalent

Director Clinical Services at Ingutsheni Central Hospital – Requires a specialist qualification in Psychiatry with at least two years’ experience as a Specialist Head of Department

Provincial Maternal and Child Health Officers for Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Bulawayo Metropolitan, and Matabeleland South

Provincial Epidemiology and Disease Control Officers for Harare Metropolitan, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland North, and Manicaland

District Medical Officers for Rushinga (Mashonaland Central), Mutawatawa (Mashonaland East), Nkayi and Tsholotsho (Matabeleland North)

Chief Pharmacist at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital

Deputy Director Procurement at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals

Chief Accountant (Expenditure) and Chief Accountant (Suspense) at Head Office

Director Internal Audit at Head Office

Interested candidates must apply through the online portal at https://applications.hsc.org.zw/form.php, attaching application letters, detailed CVs, certified copies of certificates, and a copy of the current Result Based Personnel Performance Appraisal Form.

The applications close on Friday, 6 March 2026.

In making recommendations for filling these posts, the Health Service Commission will only consider those who apply in terms of the circulars while shortlisted candidates must bring original certificates when called for interview.

The application link requires candidates to submit all documents in one PDF format.

Failure to submit the performance appraisal report will delay the promotion exercise.